How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl between the Virginia Tech Hokies and Maryland Terrepins on ESPN.

By Erik Buchinger

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl matchup between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Maryland Terrapins. The game is set for Wednesday, December 29th at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Virginia Tech (6-6, 4-4 ACC) parted ways with Justin Fuente late in the season but became bowl eligible with a win over the Virginia Cavaliers in the regular season finale, though the Hokies will have plenty of players sitting out this game including their top two quarterbacks. Maryland (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten) was led by their passing game as Taulia Tagovailoa had a big year outside of a brutal five-interception game against the Iowa Hawkeyes after a 4-0 start to the season.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Pinstripe Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Pinstripe Bowl: Virginia vs. Maryland

Date: Wednesday, December 29th
Kickoff time: 2:15 p.m. ET
Stadium: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York
Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: Maryland -180, Virginia Tech +155

