How to watch Iowa State vs. Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Clemson Tigers. The game is set for Wednesday, December 29th at 5:45 p.m. ET.

Iowa State (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) was a trendy pick to win the Big 12 and potentially contend for a Playoff spot heading into the season, but the Cyclones fell well short of those aspirations despite having a very balanced team on both sides of the ball. Clemson (9-3, 6-2 ACC) had a very down year by their standards, but the Tigers rallied to win their final five games of the regular season thanks to an excellent defense.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Cheez-It Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Cheez-It Bowl: Iowa State vs. Clemson

Date: Wednesday, December 29th

Kickoff time: 5:45 p.m. ET

Stadium: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds from DraftKings Sportsbook: Iowa State +115, Clemson -135