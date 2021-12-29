How to watch Oregon vs. Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Alamo Bowl matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the Oklahoma Sooners. The game is set for Wednesday, December 29th at 9:15 p.m. ET.

With Lincoln Riley set to take over the USC Trojans and Brent Venables getting up to speed in Norman, Bob Stoops will return to the sideline to coach the Sooners. Meanwhile, Oregon is also without their head coach as Mario Cristobal left for the Florida State Seminoles, and Dan Lanning has been hired to take over, but Bryan McClendon will coach the bowl game on an interim basis.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Alamo Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma

Date: Wednesday, December 29th

Kickoff time: 9:15 p.m. ET

Stadium: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Oklahoma -275, Oregon +220