What channel is Virginia Tech vs. Maryland on and what is game time for 2021 Pinstripe Bowl

The Virginia Tech Hokies will enter a new era of their football program after the removal of Justin Fuente late in the season. Before moving on to former Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Brent Pry, the Hokies will finish the year with a matchup against the Maryland Terrapins in the Pinstripe Bowl from Yankee Stadium in New York.

Virginia Tech (6-6, 4-4 ACC) won their final game of the regular season against the Virginia Cavaliers to become bowl eligible. In addition to sending away their head coach in November, the Hokies lost several players to the transfer portal and opt outs to prepare for the NFL Draft including their top two quarterbacks Braxton Burmeister and Knox Kadum.

Maryland (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten) started off their season with four consecutive wins before they were crushed by the Iowa Hawkeyes. Taulia Tagovailoa had an impressive year outside of that game in which he threw five interceptions, and he will be relied on a ton as the Terrapins throw the ball at the 14th highest rate in the country.

Virginia Tech vs. Maryland: 2021 Pinstripe Bowl TV info

Game date: Wednesday, December 29th

Game time: 2:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Maryland is a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -180 moneyline odds, making Virginia Tech a +155 underdog. The over/under is set at 54.5.