What channel is Iowa State vs. Clemson on and what is game time for 2021 Cheez-It Bowl

Two teams that had higher expectations for 2021 will close out their seasons on Wednesday night with the Cheez-It Bowl from Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The Iowa State Cyclones were a trendy pick to contend for the Big 12 Championship and flirt with a CFP spot, while the Clemson Tigers have been considered national title contenders for years.

Iowa State (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) is a very balanced team, as the Cyclones are inside the top 30 in yards per play on both sides of the ball. Head coach Matt Campbell appears to be sticking around despite his name always being mentioned during coaching carousel time. The Cyclones lost a few key contributors to the transfer portal on both sides of the ball.

Clemson (9-3, 6-2 ACC) never got things figured out offensively this season in Year 1 without Trevor Lawrence at quarterback. The Tigers’ defense was among the best in the country to make up for it, and that nearly was enough to reach the conference title game. Clemson ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak but lost both of their coordinators to head coaching positions.

Iowa State vs. Clemson: 2021 Cheez-It Bowl TV info

Game date: Wednesday, December 29th

Game time: 5:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Clemson is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -135 moneyline odds, making Iowa State a +115 underdog. The over/under is set at 44.