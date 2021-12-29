What channel is Oregon vs. Oklahoma on and what is game time for 2021 Alamo Bowl

The Oregon Ducks and Oklahoma Sooners are getting ready to enter a new era looking ahead to 2022, but they will close out this season in the Alamo Bowl from San Antonio, Texas.

After Oregon’s (10-3, 7-2 Pac-12) conference title game loss to the Utah Utes, Mario Cristobal left to take over the Miami Hurricanes, but the rest of the coaching staff will be with the team on Wednesday night. The Ducks will be without star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is opting out of the game to get ready for the NFL Draft.

Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) lost head coach Lincoln Riley to the USC Trojans, and Bob Stoops will return to the sideline to coach the Sooners in the bowl game before Brent Venables takes over. Oklahoma will be without defensive linemen Nik Bonitto and Perrion Winfrey as they get ready for the NFL Draft.

Oregon vs. Oklahoma: 2021 Alamo Bowl TV info

Game date: Wednesday, December 29th

Game time: 9:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Oklahoma is a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -275 moneyline odds, making Oregon a +220 underdog. The over/under is set at 60.