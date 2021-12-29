Pinstripe Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Maryland live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Virginia Tech Hokies have one more game until they are fully in the Brent Pry era as they get ready for Wednesday’s matchup against the Maryland Terrapins in the Pinstripe Bowl from Yankee Stadium. Justin Fuente was fired late in the regular season, and the Hokies grabbed Pry away from the Penn State Nittany Lions where he was the defensive coordinator.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Virginia Tech vs. Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday, December 29th at 2:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Maryland -3.5

Point Total: 54.5

Moneyline: Maryland -180, Virginia Tech +155

Pinstripe Bowl Betting splits

Virginia Tech: (36% of handle, 60% percent of bets)

Maryland: (64% of handle, 40% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: Maryland -3.5

This is strictly an opt out/transfer portal suggestion because Virginia Tech will be without several key members of this year’s roster. Five starters left to prepare for the NFL Draft, and starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister and his backup Knox Kadum both are in the transfer portal and will not play in this game. Nobody is saying the Terrapins are that good of a team at 6-6, but they have enough to cover this spread with all the Hokies need to replace in a short time.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/MI/PA/WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA) or Call or Text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789. 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IA/IN/CO/IL/TN/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.