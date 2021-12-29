Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Oregon Ducks and Oklahoma Sooners will be without their head coaches as they left for different jobs as both programs prepare for the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday night. Mario Cristobal left Oregon to take over the Miami Hurricanes, and the Ducks will have passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon as the interim head coach. Meanwhile, Lincoln Riley left for the USC Trojans, and Bob Stoops will be back on the sideline to coach in the bowl game.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Oregon vs. Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday, December 29th at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Oklahoma -6.5

Point Total: 60

Moneyline: Oklahoma -275, Oregon +220

Alamo Bowl Betting splits

Oregon: (31% of handle, 21% percent of bets)

Oklahoma: (69% of handle, 79% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: Oregon +6.5

In a game with this much turnover with coaches and opt outs, let’s go with Oregon even though it sounds like the Ducks will be without a ton of players for this matchup. The Ducks have most of their coaching staff sticking around for this game, while Lincoln Riley already brought plenty of staff members with him to USC. Motivation is impossible to predict in this one, which is another reason why siding with the underdog by more than a field goal is the best way to go.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/MI/PA/WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA) or Call or Text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789. 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IA/IN/CO/IL/TN/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.