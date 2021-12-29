Cheez-It Bowl: Iowa State vs. Clemson live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Clemson Tigers are not in the College Football Playoff, and that’s a disappointing season considering what the expectations have become for this program under Dabo Swinney. The Iowa State Cyclones were a trendy pick to contend for a Big 12 Championship this offseason, and they did not come all that close to that goal. Clemson and Iowa State have a chance to close out the 2021 season with a Cheez-It Bowl victory.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Iowa State vs. Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday, December 29th at 5:45 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Clemson -2.5

Point Total: 44

Moneyline: Clemson -135, Iowa State +115

Cheez-It Bowl Betting splits

Iowa State: (79% of handle, 77% percent of bets)

Clemson: (21% of handle, 23% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: Clemson -2.5

Iowa State has the No. 7 offense in terms of yards per play against FBS opponents, but the best unit on the field will be the Clemson defense that will shut down the Cyclones offense especially without running back Breece Hall, who is getting ready for the NFL Draft. The Tigers offense is the reason Clemson fell short of their goals this season, but they scored at least 30 points in their final five games.

