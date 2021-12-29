How the public is betting the Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa State

The Clemson Tigers and Iowa State Cyclones did not live up to expectations they held during fall camp this season, and neither would’ve thought a spot in the Cheez-It Bowl meant they had a positive regular season. But that’s where both programs find themselves for various reasons, and they’ll wrap up the 2021 season on Wednesday from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Right now Clemson is a -2.5 point favorite, with 79% of the action and 77% of the bets on the Tigers.

Is the public right? Yes, let’s ride with the Tigers to close out the year strong and side with the public. Clemson went off the college football radar nationally early, but they quietly closed the season playing very well with five consecutive wins. The offense was the reason for the Tigers struggles this season, but they scored at least 30 points in that winning streak.

Over/Under

The total is set at 44, with 74% of the cash and 80% of the tickets on the over.

Is the public right? As difficult as it is to agree with this much of the public, I’ll side with the masses. Clemson’s season-long offensive stats are brutal, but there’s no doubt the Tigers improved on that side of the ball. With Iowa State coming in at No. 7 nationally in yards per play, and the Cyclones pass on a high percentage of their offensive snaps. There’s a decent chance both teams reach the 20s.

Moneyline

Clemson sits as a -135 favorite, with 50% of the action and 55% of the bets on the winner on the Tigers.

Is the public right? In no world would I recommend taking Clemson to cover a 2.5-point spread and take the opposite side on the moneyline regardless of value. The Tigers have a much more talented roster overall, and they are worth taking at -135 odds to win the Cheez-It Bowl.

