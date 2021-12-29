How the public is betting the Pinstripe Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Maryland

The Virginia Tech Hokies and Maryland Terrapins will both enter Wednesday’s Pinstripe Bowl looking to finish the 2021 season with an above .500 record. Virginia Tech is getting ready to move on to a new era under Brent Pry, a former Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator who will lead the Hokies as the head coach. Meanwhile, Maryland is playing in their first bowl game since Mike Locksley took charge prior to the 2019 season.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Right now Maryland is a -3.5 point favorite. 42% of the action and 25% of the tickets are on the Terps.

Is the public right? As tough as it can be to trust Maryland laying more than a field goal in this matchup, let’s back the Terrapins and disagree with the public. Virginia Tech is going into this game without plenty of their key contributors for all sorts of reasons including starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister and his backup Knox Kadum. Texas A&M Aggies transfer Connor Blumrick will get the start at QB, and he has just 17 pass attempts over the last four years. With Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland has a significant quarterback advantage.

Over/Under

The over sits at 54.5, with 80% of the cash and 91% of the bets on over.

Is the public right? Wrong again, Mr. Public. Virginia Tech runs the ball on 60.5% of snaps, and they should keep it on the ground plenty without their top two QBs. Both offenses rank outside the top 50 in yards per play against FBS opponents, so there’s a good chance this under cashes.

Moneyline

Maryland is a -180 favorite, with 71% of the action and 38% of the bets on the ACC team.

Is the public right? While Maryland covering this point spread is a solid bet, Virginia Tech is a solid play when it comes to the value you’re getting on the moneyline. The Terrapins looked very bad at times this season, and it can be tough to trust them considering what has happened in their losses. In six defeats this season, Maryland lost all of them by at least 17 points with an average margin of 30.2 points per game. There’s now way I’d bet the Terps to win outright at -180 odds.

