D.K. Metcalf doesn’t practice Wednesday in Week 17

The Seattle Seahawks have been eliminated from playoff contention this season, but they’ll still be looking to close out the year strong when they face the Detroit Lions on Week 17. Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who has struggled in the second half of the season, did not practice in Wednesday’s session to start Week 17

Fantasy football implications

This is likely to be normal maintenance for Metcalf, who has typically sat out at least one day of practice to manage a knee injury. This is a foot problem though, so it’s worth monitoring going into Sunday’s game. Metcalf did find the endzone on a 41-yard pass in Week 16, but that was his only relevant fantasy play of the day. The Lions are a suspect defense so Metcalf does merit consideration as a starting receiver but he’s an extremely volatile player who could deliver a big score or lay a complete egg.