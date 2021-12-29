How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the December 29th episode

AEW returns to its home base tonight with its New Year’s Smash episode of Dynamite taking place from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

This will be the final episode of Dynamite for 2021 and the final episode of Dynamite on TNT. Beginning next week on January 5, AEW’s flagship show will be moving over to TBS. As for tonight, we have a packed show to close out the year.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, December 29

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

The rematch for the AEW World Championship between “Hangman” Adam Page and Bryan Danielson has been set for the main event of next week’s episode of Dynamite during its TBS debut. After their first encounter ended in a time-limit draw, Danielson proposed that their next title match be determined by a panel of judges and the champ obliged. What will both combatants have to say tonight as they prepare for next week?

As many predicted, Adam Cole’s Christmas surprise last week was in fact a debuting Kyle O’Reilly. He attacked Orange Cassidy and helped Adam Cole pick up the victory, officially reforming the Undisputed Era group that certainly can’t be called Undisputed Era due to copyright. This turn of events drew confused looks from the Young Bucks, so we may be planting the seeds for a civil war within the Elite. For now, the artists that legally can’t be known as the Undisputed Era will be in six-man tag team action against the Best Friends tonight.

We’ll also get our second and final semifinal match of the TBS Championship Tournament as Jade Cargill will go one-on-one with Thunder Rosa. The winner will meet Ruby Soho in the finals next week, who knocked off Nyla Rose last Wednesday to get there.