Bills activate Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis from the COVID-19 list for Week 17

The Buffalo Bills will get their unvaccinated wide receivers back on Wednesday, as both Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis have been activated from the COVID-19 list. They were able to to come off the list earlier than expected, as the NFL loosened their COVID-19 protocols.

Both players are big parts of the Bills offensive attack, as the team is very much pass oriented. Running back Devin Singletary and receiver Isaiah McKenzie stepped up in a big way last week in a huge matchup with the Patriots while Beasley and Davis watched from their couches.

Fantasy football implications

With Emmanuel Sanders healthy and Isaiah McKenzie playing extremely well in Week 16, the possible distribution of Josh Allen’s passes will only widen this week against the Falcons. It will be tough to feel great about any Bills receiver other than Stefon Diggs, even in this great matchup. Beasley should have the most fantasy appeal, as the likely starter though.