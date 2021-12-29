Lamar Jackson back at practice Wednesday for Week 17

Update: Here’s video of Jackson moving around at practice. He does have a limp, but this is a good sign for the quarterback ahead of a huge Week 17 game against the Rams.

Lamar Jackson (right ankle injury) returned to practice Wednesday but moved with a pronounced limp pic.twitter.com/KRWeGm6GCg — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 29, 2021

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh said that quarterback Lamar Jackson will be back at practice today on a limited basis, per Jeff Zrebiec. Jackson has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Fantasy football implications

It is a good sign to see Jackson back at practice albeit in a limited basis after not playing in the Ravens’ last two games against the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson suffered an ankle injury back in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns.

Without the dual-threat quarterback, the Ravens went with Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson, who surprisingly played extremely well in their starts. Huntley had 288 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns against the Packers in Week 15. Then in last week’s game against the Bengals, Johnson got the start for Huntley, who was sick with a non-COVID illness. The veteran quarterback completed 28-of-40 passes for 304 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.