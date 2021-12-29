Taysom Hill expected back from COVID-19 list for Week 17

The New Orleans Saints will get their starting quarterback Taysom Hill back this week after being out with COVID-19 in Week 16. This is great news, as Ian Book was a disaster on Monday Night Football.

Payton: Expects Taysom Hill, and several other players, back this week — John DeShazier (@JohnDeShazier) December 29, 2021

Hill hasn’t been great, but he at least can get the offense moving and keep drives going with his legs. As a passer, he’s completed just 55% of his passes for an average of 6.7 yards per attempt while throwing just two touchdowns to five interceptions. But, he has supplemented that with 53 rushing attempts for 311 yards and five touchdowns for a 5.9 yards per carry average.

Fantasy football implications

The Saints take on the Panthers this week in a must-win game to stay in the playoff race. It’s not a great matchup, but Hill almost always puts together good fantasy days with his rushing ability.