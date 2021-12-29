 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quarterback rankings for Week 17 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best quarterbacks going in Week 17 for the fantasy football playoffs.

By Chet Gresham
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rolls out to throw against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp; Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

For many of you this is your fantasy football championship weekend and with the new COVID-19 protocols, there are going to be quite a few players available that wouldn’t have been under similar circumstances earlier in the season. But, there are still a few iffy signal callers out there.

Injury news

Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts

Wentz isn’t vaccinated and was just put on the COVID-19 list, but he may have lucked out in a big way, as the NFL has loosed their COVID-19 protocols enough to give him a shot at playing this week against the Raiders.

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

Garoppolo is dealing with a thumb injury on his throwing hand and looks iffy to play this week. If he is held out, Trey Lance would get the start against a poor Texans defense.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson couldn’t play last week with his ankle injury, but should have a better shot this week to play against the Rams.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Rodgers continues to miss practice with his pinky toe injury, but he also continues to play at an MVP level.

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos

Bridgewater’s concussion doesn’t look like it will allow him to play for the second straight week. Expect Drew Lock to get the start this week against the Chargers.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Goff was cleared on Monday from the COVID-19 list and should be able to go against the Seahawks in Seattle.

Taysom Hill, Saints

Hill should be cleared from the COVID-19 protocols this week to play against the Panthers.

Quarterback Rankings Week 17

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Josh Allen BUF vs ATL
2 Patrick Mahomes II KC @ CIN
3 Matthew Stafford LAR @ BAL
4 Jalen Hurts PHI @ WAS
5 Justin Herbert LAC vs DEN
6 Aaron Rodgers GB vs MIN
7 Tom Brady TB @ NYJ
8 Dak Prescott DAL vs ARI
9 Kyler Murray ARI @ DAL
10 Joe Burrow CIN vs KC
11 Lamar Jackson BAL vs LAR
12 Taysom Hill NO vs CAR
13 Kirk Cousins MIN @ GB
14 Russell Wilson SEA vs DET
15 Trey Lance SF vs HOU
16 Ryan Tannehill TEN vs MIA
17 Tua Tagovailoa MIA @ TEN
18 Justin Fields CHI vs NYG
19 Derek Carr LV @ IND
20 Mac Jones NE vs JAC
21 Davis Mills HOU @ SF
22 Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs CLE
23 Zach Wilson NYJ vs TB
24 Jared Goff DET @ SEA
25 Baker Mayfield CLE @ PIT
26 Taylor Heinicke WAS vs PHI
27 Cam Newton CAR @ NO
28 Drew Lock DEN @ LAC
29 Carson Wentz IND vs LV
30 Matt Ryan ATL @ BUF
31 Trevor Lawrence JAC @ NE
32 Mike Glennon NYG @ CHI
33 Teddy Bridgewater DEN @ LAC
34 Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs HOU
35 Sam Ehlinger IND vs LV
36 Josh Johnson BAL vs LAR
37 Tyler Huntley BAL vs LAR
38 Sam Darnold CAR @ NO
39 Nick Foles CHI vs NYG
40 Brett Hundley IND vs LV
41 Kyle Allen WAS vs PHI
42 Ian Book NO vs CAR
43 Jake Fromm NYG @ CHI
44 Tim Boyle DET @ SEA

