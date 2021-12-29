Quarterback rankings for Week 17 fantasy football

For many of you this is your fantasy football championship weekend and with the new COVID-19 protocols, there are going to be quite a few players available that wouldn’t have been under similar circumstances earlier in the season. But, there are still a few iffy signal callers out there.
Injury news
Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts
Wentz isn’t vaccinated and was just put on the COVID-19 list, but he may have lucked out in a big way, as the NFL has loosed their COVID-19 protocols enough to give him a shot at playing this week against the Raiders.
Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers
Garoppolo is dealing with a thumb injury on his throwing hand and looks iffy to play this week. If he is held out, Trey Lance would get the start against a poor Texans defense.
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Jackson couldn’t play last week with his ankle injury, but should have a better shot this week to play against the Rams.
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Rodgers continues to miss practice with his pinky toe injury, but he also continues to play at an MVP level.
Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos
Bridgewater’s concussion doesn’t look like it will allow him to play for the second straight week. Expect Drew Lock to get the start this week against the Chargers.
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Goff was cleared on Monday from the COVID-19 list and should be able to go against the Seahawks in Seattle.
Taysom Hill, Saints
Hill should be cleared from the COVID-19 protocols this week to play against the Panthers.
Quarterback Rankings Week 17
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|vs ATL
|2
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|@ CIN
|3
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|@ BAL
|4
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|@ WAS
|5
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|vs DEN
|6
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|vs MIN
|7
|Tom Brady
|TB
|@ NYJ
|8
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|vs ARI
|9
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|@ DAL
|10
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|vs KC
|11
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|vs LAR
|12
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|vs CAR
|13
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|@ GB
|14
|Russell Wilson
|SEA
|vs DET
|15
|Trey Lance
|SF
|vs HOU
|16
|Ryan Tannehill
|TEN
|vs MIA
|17
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|@ TEN
|18
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|vs NYG
|19
|Derek Carr
|LV
|@ IND
|20
|Mac Jones
|NE
|vs JAC
|21
|Davis Mills
|HOU
|@ SF
|22
|Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|vs CLE
|23
|Zach Wilson
|NYJ
|vs TB
|24
|Jared Goff
|DET
|@ SEA
|25
|Baker Mayfield
|CLE
|@ PIT
|26
|Taylor Heinicke
|WAS
|vs PHI
|27
|Cam Newton
|CAR
|@ NO
|28
|Drew Lock
|DEN
|@ LAC
|29
|Carson Wentz
|IND
|vs LV
|30
|Matt Ryan
|ATL
|@ BUF
|31
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|@ NE
|32
|Mike Glennon
|NYG
|@ CHI
|33
|Teddy Bridgewater
|DEN
|@ LAC
|34
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|SF
|vs HOU
|35
|Sam Ehlinger
|IND
|vs LV
|36
|Josh Johnson
|BAL
|vs LAR
|37
|Tyler Huntley
|BAL
|vs LAR
|38
|Sam Darnold
|CAR
|@ NO
|39
|Nick Foles
|CHI
|vs NYG
|40
|Brett Hundley
|IND
|vs LV
|41
|Kyle Allen
|WAS
|vs PHI
|42
|Ian Book
|NO
|vs CAR
|43
|Jake Fromm
|NYG
|@ CHI
|44
|Tim Boyle
|DET
|@ SEA