Quarterback rankings for Week 17 fantasy football

For many of you this is your fantasy football championship weekend and with the new COVID-19 protocols, there are going to be quite a few players available that wouldn’t have been under similar circumstances earlier in the season. But, there are still a few iffy signal callers out there.

Injury news

Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts

Wentz isn’t vaccinated and was just put on the COVID-19 list, but he may have lucked out in a big way, as the NFL has loosed their COVID-19 protocols enough to give him a shot at playing this week against the Raiders.

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

Garoppolo is dealing with a thumb injury on his throwing hand and looks iffy to play this week. If he is held out, Trey Lance would get the start against a poor Texans defense.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson couldn’t play last week with his ankle injury, but should have a better shot this week to play against the Rams.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Rodgers continues to miss practice with his pinky toe injury, but he also continues to play at an MVP level.

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos

Bridgewater’s concussion doesn’t look like it will allow him to play for the second straight week. Expect Drew Lock to get the start this week against the Chargers.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Goff was cleared on Monday from the COVID-19 list and should be able to go against the Seahawks in Seattle.

Taysom Hill, Saints

Hill should be cleared from the COVID-19 protocols this week to play against the Panthers.