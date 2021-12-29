Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 17 fantasy football

Week 17 is here and if you are reading this, you’re likely in your fantasy championship game. We’ve had a ton of COVID-19 cases of late that have hurt many fantasy teams, but with loosened protocols, there’s a good chance we’ll have more of our top players available this week.

Injury news

Mitchell is dealing with a knee injury, but head coach Kyle Shanahan sounded a bit more optimistic about his chances to return this week.

Darrell Henderson, Rams

Henderson went on I.R., so Sony Michel is the lead back this week. Cam Akers could return from I.R, but we should expect Michel to lead the way until Akers is back to full speed.

Swift returned to practice last week, but was unable to go despite being questionable. That doesn’t assure us that he’ll play this week, but should at least give him a decent chance to suit up against the Seahawks.

Austin Ekeler, Chargers

Ekeler has been activated from the COVID-19 list and should be a fill go in a good matchup with the Texans.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs

Edwards-Helaire doesn;t look like he’ll be able to go this week with a shoulder injury. Darrel Williams would take over agains the Bengals if that is the case.

Miles Sanders, Eagles

Sanders is out for this week with a broken finger. Jordan Howard suffered a stinger last week, but appears to have a chance to play in Week 17 against Washington.

James Robinson, Jaguars

Robinson is done for the year with an Achilles injury, so Dare Ogunbowale appears to be the next man up this week against the Patriots.