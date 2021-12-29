Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 17 fantasy football

Week 17 is here and if you are reading this, you’re likely in your fantasy championship game. We’ve had a ton of COVID-19 cases of late that have hurt many fantasy teams, but with loosened protocols, there’s a good chance we’ll have more of our top players available this week.
Injury news
Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers
Mitchell is dealing with a knee injury, but head coach Kyle Shanahan sounded a bit more optimistic about his chances to return this week.
Darrell Henderson, Rams
Henderson went on I.R., so Sony Michel is the lead back this week. Cam Akers could return from I.R, but we should expect Michel to lead the way until Akers is back to full speed.
D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions
Swift returned to practice last week, but was unable to go despite being questionable. That doesn’t assure us that he’ll play this week, but should at least give him a decent chance to suit up against the Seahawks.
Austin Ekeler, Chargers
Ekeler has been activated from the COVID-19 list and should be a fill go in a good matchup with the Texans.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs
Edwards-Helaire doesn;t look like he’ll be able to go this week with a shoulder injury. Darrel Williams would take over agains the Bengals if that is the case.
Miles Sanders, Eagles
Sanders is out for this week with a broken finger. Jordan Howard suffered a stinger last week, but appears to have a chance to play in Week 17 against Washington.
James Robinson, Jaguars
Robinson is done for the year with an Achilles injury, so Dare Ogunbowale appears to be the next man up this week against the Patriots.
Running back non-PPR rankings Week 17
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|vs LV
|2
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|@ PIT
|3
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|vs DEN
|4
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|@ GB
|5
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|vs KC
|6
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|vs CAR
|7
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|@ NYJ
|8
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|vs NYG
|9
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|@ BAL
|10
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|vs CLE
|11
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|vs ARI
|12
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|vs MIN
|13
|Damien Harris
|NE
|vs JAC
|14
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|@ LAC
|15
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|@ LAC
|16
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|@ IND
|17
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|@ CIN
|18
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|vs DET
|19
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|vs PHI
|20
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|@ DAL
|21
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|@ CHI
|22
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|vs MIN
|23
|D'Onta Foreman
|TEN
|vs MIA
|24
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|vs ATL
|25
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|vs HOU
|26
|Jordan Howard
|PHI
|@ WAS
|27
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|vs TB
|28
|Devonta Freeman
|BAL
|vs LAR
|29
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|vs ARI
|30
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|@ WAS
|31
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|vs HOU
|32
|Dare Ogunbowale
|JAC
|@ NE
|33
|James Conner
|ARI
|@ DAL
|34
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|@ SF
|35
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|@ SEA
|36
|Justin Jackson
|LAC
|vs DEN
|37
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|@ BUF
|38
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|@ TEN
|39
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|@ BUF
|40
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|TB
|@ NYJ
|41
|Derrick Gore
|KC
|@ CIN
|42
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|@ CHI
|43
|Mark Ingram II
|NO
|vs CAR
|44
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|@ NO
|45
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|vs JAC
|46
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|@ PIT
|48
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|MIA
|@ TEN
|49
|Ameer Abdullah
|CAR
|@ NO
|50
|Dontrell Hilliard
|TEN
|vs MIA
|51
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|vs LV
|52
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|@ GB
|53
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|@ WAS
|54
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|vs TB
|55
|Craig Reynolds
|DET
|@ SEA
|56
|Latavius Murray
|BAL
|vs LAR
|57
|Brandon Bolden
|NE
|vs JAC
|58
|Jeremy McNichols
|TEN
|vs MIA
|59
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|@ PIT
|60
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|vs PHI
|61
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|vs HOU
|62
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|@ SEA
|63
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|vs ATL
|64
|Phillip Lindsay
|MIA
|@ TEN
|65
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|vs KC
|66
|Peyton Barber
|LV
|@ IND
|67
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|vs NYG
|68
|DeeJay Dallas
|SEA
|vs DET
|69
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|vs DEN
|70
|Royce Freeman
|HOU
|@ SF
|71
|Kene Nwangwu
|MIN
|@ GB
|72
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|@ BAL
|73
|JaMycal Hasty
|SF
|vs HOU
|74
|Jonathan Williams
|WAS
|vs PHI
|75
|Godwin Igwebuike
|DET
|@ SEA
|76
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|@ PIT
|77
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|vs KC
|78
|Le'Veon Bell
|TB
|@ NYJ
|79
|Qadree Ollison
|ATL
|@ BUF
|80
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|vs CLE
|81
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|vs NYG
|82
|Nathan Cottrell
|JAC
|@ NE
|83
|Matt Breida
|BUF
|vs ATL
|84
|J.J. Taylor
|NE
|vs JAC
|85
|B.J. Emmons
|JAC
|@ NE
|86
|David Johnson
|HOU
|@ SF
|87
|Travis Homer
|SEA
|vs DET
|88
|Eno Benjamin
|ARI
|@ DAL
|89
|Jake Funk
|LAR
|@ BAL
|90
|Corey Clement
|DAL
|vs ARI
|91
|Ty Montgomery
|NO
|vs CAR
|92
|Jalen Richard
|LV
|@ IND
|93
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|vs TB
|94
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|vs DEN
|95
|Adrian Peterson
|SEA
|vs DET
|96
|Tony Jones Jr.
|NO
|vs CAR
|97
|Kalen Ballage
|PIT
|vs CLE
|98
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|@ TEN
|99
|C.J. Ham
|MIN
|@ GB
|100
|Wendell Smallwood
|WAS
|vs PHI
|101
|Michael Burton
|KC
|@ CIN
|102
|Reggie Bonnafon
|CAR
|@ NO
|103
|Keith Smith
|ATL
|@ BUF
|104
|Elijhaa Penny
|NYG
|@ CHI
|105
|Jonathan Ward
|ARI
|@ DAL
|106
|Trey Ragas
|LV
|@ IND
|107
|Jakob Johnson
|NE
|vs JAC
|108
|Jaylen Samuels
|HOU
|@ SF
|109
|Austin Walter
|NYJ
|vs TB