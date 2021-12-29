 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 17 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR running backs going in Week 17 for fantasy football championships, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham and kate.magdziuk
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 is here and if you are reading this, you’re likely in your fantasy championship game. We’ve had a ton of COVID-19 cases of late that have hurt many fantasy teams, but with loosened protocols, there’s a good chance we’ll have more of our top players available this week.

Injury news

Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers

Mitchell is dealing with a knee injury, but head coach Kyle Shanahan sounded a bit more optimistic about his chances to return this week.

Darrell Henderson, Rams

Henderson went on I.R., so Sony Michel is the lead back this week. Cam Akers could return from I.R, but we should expect Michel to lead the way until Akers is back to full speed.

D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

Swift returned to practice last week, but was unable to go despite being questionable. That doesn’t assure us that he’ll play this week, but should at least give him a decent chance to suit up against the Seahawks.

Austin Ekeler, Chargers

Ekeler has been activated from the COVID-19 list and should be a fill go in a good matchup with the Texans.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs

Edwards-Helaire doesn;t look like he’ll be able to go this week with a shoulder injury. Darrel Williams would take over agains the Bengals if that is the case.

Miles Sanders, Eagles

Sanders is out for this week with a broken finger. Jordan Howard suffered a stinger last week, but appears to have a chance to play in Week 17 against Washington.

James Robinson, Jaguars

Robinson is done for the year with an Achilles injury, so Dare Ogunbowale appears to be the next man up this week against the Patriots.

Running back non-PPR rankings Week 17

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Jonathan Taylor IND vs LV
2 Nick Chubb CLE @ PIT
3 Austin Ekeler LAC vs DEN
4 Dalvin Cook MIN @ GB
5 Joe Mixon CIN vs KC
6 Alvin Kamara NO vs CAR
7 Ronald Jones II TB @ NYJ
8 David Montgomery CHI vs NYG
9 Sony Michel LAR @ BAL
10 Najee Harris PIT vs CLE
11 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs ARI
12 Aaron Jones GB vs MIN
13 Damien Harris NE vs JAC
14 Javonte Williams DEN @ LAC
15 Melvin Gordon III DEN @ LAC
16 Josh Jacobs LV @ IND
17 Darrel Williams KC @ CIN
18 Rashaad Penny SEA vs DET
19 Antonio Gibson WAS vs PHI
20 Chase Edmonds ARI @ DAL
21 Saquon Barkley NYG @ CHI
22 AJ Dillon GB vs MIN
23 D'Onta Foreman TEN vs MIA
24 Devin Singletary BUF vs ATL
25 Elijah Mitchell SF vs HOU
26 Jordan Howard PHI @ WAS
27 Michael Carter NYJ vs TB
28 Devonta Freeman BAL vs LAR
29 Tony Pollard DAL vs ARI
30 Boston Scott PHI @ WAS
31 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF vs HOU
32 Dare Ogunbowale JAC @ NE
33 James Conner ARI @ DAL
34 Rex Burkhead HOU @ SF
35 Jamaal Williams DET @ SEA
36 Justin Jackson LAC vs DEN
37 Mike Davis ATL @ BUF
38 Myles Gaskin MIA @ TEN
39 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ BUF
40 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB @ NYJ
41 Derrick Gore KC @ CIN
42 Devontae Booker NYG @ CHI
43 Mark Ingram II NO vs CAR
44 Chuba Hubbard CAR @ NO
45 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs JAC
46 Kareem Hunt CLE @ PIT
48 Duke Johnson Jr. MIA @ TEN
49 Ameer Abdullah CAR @ NO
50 Dontrell Hilliard TEN vs MIA
51 Nyheim Hines IND vs LV
52 Alexander Mattison MIN @ GB
53 Kenneth Gainwell PHI @ WAS
54 Tevin Coleman NYJ vs TB
55 Craig Reynolds DET @ SEA
56 Latavius Murray BAL vs LAR
57 Brandon Bolden NE vs JAC
58 Jeremy McNichols TEN vs MIA
59 D'Ernest Johnson CLE @ PIT
60 Jaret Patterson WAS vs PHI
61 Kyle Juszczyk SF vs HOU
62 D'Andre Swift DET @ SEA
63 Zack Moss BUF vs ATL
64 Phillip Lindsay MIA @ TEN
65 Samaje Perine CIN vs KC
66 Peyton Barber LV @ IND
67 Khalil Herbert CHI vs NYG
68 DeeJay Dallas SEA vs DET
69 Joshua Kelley LAC vs DEN
70 Royce Freeman HOU @ SF
71 Kene Nwangwu MIN @ GB
72 Cam Akers LAR @ BAL
73 JaMycal Hasty SF vs HOU
74 Jonathan Williams WAS vs PHI
75 Godwin Igwebuike DET @ SEA
76 Demetric Felton CLE @ PIT
77 Chris Evans CIN vs KC
78 Le'Veon Bell TB @ NYJ
79 Qadree Ollison ATL @ BUF
80 Benny Snell Jr. PIT vs CLE
81 Damien Williams CHI vs NYG
82 Nathan Cottrell JAC @ NE
83 Matt Breida BUF vs ATL
84 J.J. Taylor NE vs JAC
85 B.J. Emmons JAC @ NE
86 David Johnson HOU @ SF
87 Travis Homer SEA vs DET
88 Eno Benjamin ARI @ DAL
89 Jake Funk LAR @ BAL
90 Corey Clement DAL vs ARI
91 Ty Montgomery NO vs CAR
92 Jalen Richard LV @ IND
93 Ty Johnson NYJ vs TB
94 Larry Rountree III LAC vs DEN
95 Adrian Peterson SEA vs DET
96 Tony Jones Jr. NO vs CAR
97 Kalen Ballage PIT vs CLE
98 Salvon Ahmed MIA @ TEN
99 C.J. Ham MIN @ GB
100 Wendell Smallwood WAS vs PHI
101 Michael Burton KC @ CIN
102 Reggie Bonnafon CAR @ NO
103 Keith Smith ATL @ BUF
104 Elijhaa Penny NYG @ CHI
105 Jonathan Ward ARI @ DAL
106 Trey Ragas LV @ IND
107 Jakob Johnson NE vs JAC
108 Jaylen Samuels HOU @ SF
109 Austin Walter NYJ vs TB

