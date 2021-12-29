 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 17 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR wide receivers going in Week 17 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham and kate.magdziuk
; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10.&nbsp; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 is here and that means the fantasy championships are as well. COVID-19 has ravaged the league and the league has surrendered by making it much easier to return from a positive test even if a player is unvaccinated. That mean there’s a good chance we’ll have many of our top fantasy players available this week.

We’ve got your early week injury news and fantasy rankings below.

Injury news

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Evans was placed on the COVID-19 list and is dealing with a hamstring injury. He looks to be unlikely to play against the Jets this week, even with the loosened protocols in place.

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

Thielen continues to deal with an ankle sprain , which he appeared to aggravate in Week 16. He still has a chance to play Green Bay.

Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans

Jones has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will need to be cleared before he can take the field in Miami.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers

Valdes-Scantling is on the COVID-19 list, but should have a good shot at returning in time to play this week agains the Vikings on Sunday Night Football

WR Standard Rankings Week 17

Rk Name Team Opp
Name Team Opp
1 Cooper Kupp LAR @ BAL
2 Davante Adams GB vs MIN
3 Tyreek Hill KC @ CIN
4 Deebo Samuel SF vs HOU
5 Justin Jefferson MIN @ GB
6 Diontae Johnson PIT vs CLE
7 A.J. Brown TEN vs MIA
8 Tee Higgins CIN vs KC
9 Stefon Diggs BUF vs ATL
10 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs ARI
11 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs KC
12 Keenan Allen LAC vs DEN
13 Jaylen Waddle MIA @ TEN
14 Antonio Brown TB @ NYJ
15 Amari Cooper DAL vs ARI
16 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET @ SEA
17 Tyler Lockett SEA vs DET
18 Hunter Renfrow LV @ IND
19 D.K. Metcalf SEA vs DET
20 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs LV
21 Marquise Brown BAL vs LAR
22 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR @ BAL
23 Christian Kirk ARI @ DAL
24 DJ Moore CAR @ NO
25 DeVonta Smith PHI @ WAS
26 DeVante Parker MIA @ TEN
27 Terry McLaurin WAS vs PHI
28 Brandin Cooks HOU @ SF
29 Russell Gage ATL @ BUF
30 Van Jefferson LAR @ BAL
31 Darnell Mooney CHI vs NYG
32 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs HOU
33 Michael Gallup DAL vs ARI
34 Tyler Boyd CIN vs KC
35 Josh Reynolds DET @ SEA
36 Jarvis Landry CLE @ PIT
37 Kendrick Bourne NE vs JAC
38 A.J. Green ARI @ DAL
39 Chase Claypool PIT vs CLE
40 Jakobi Meyers NE vs JAC
41 Robby Anderson CAR @ NO
42 Joshua Palmer LAC vs DEN
43 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB vs MIN
44 Allen Lazard GB vs MIN
45 Kadarius Toney NYG @ CHI
46 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC @ NE
47 K.J. Osborn MIN @ GB
48 Jerry Jeudy DEN @ LAC
49 Marquez Callaway NO vs CAR
50 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE @ PIT
51 Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs ATL
52 Braxton Berrios NYJ vs TB
53 Adam Thielen MIN @ GB
54 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ BUF
55 Kenny Golladay NYG @ CHI
56 Emmanuel Sanders BUF vs ATL
57 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs TB
58 Zay Jones LV @ IND
59 Antoine Wesley ARI @ DAL
60 Rashod Bateman BAL vs LAR
61 Laquon Treadwell JAC @ NE
62 Tre'Quan Smith NO vs CAR
63 Nico Collins HOU @ SF
64 Courtland Sutton DEN @ LAC
65 Mecole Hardman KC @ CIN
66 Byron Pringle KC @ CIN
67 Tim Patrick DEN @ LAC
68 T.Y. Hilton IND vs LV
69 Jalen Guyton LAC vs DEN
70 Nelson Agholor NE vs JAC
71 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ vs TB
72 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs MIA
73 James Washington PIT vs CLE
74 Jalen Reagor PHI @ WAS
75 Tyler Johnson TB @ NYJ
76 DeAndre Carter WAS vs PHI
77 Allen Robinson II CHI vs NYG
78 Julio Jones TEN vs MIA
79 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC @ NE
80 Kalif Raymond DET @ SEA
81 Quez Watkins PHI @ WAS
82 Tavon Austin JAC @ NE
83 Chris Conley HOU @ SF
84 Jauan Jennings SF vs HOU
85 N'Keal Harry NE vs JAC
86 Darius Slayton NYG @ CHI
87 Rashard Higgins CLE @ PIT
88 Gabriel Davis BUF vs ATL
89 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL @ BUF
90 DeSean Jackson LV @ IND
91 Bryan Edwards LV @ IND
92 Adam Humphries WAS vs PHI
93 Mike Williams LAC vs DEN
94 Sammy Watkins BAL vs LAR
95 Phillip Dorsett II HOU @ SF
96 Cyril Grayson Jr. TB @ NYJ
97 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT vs CLE
98 Demarcus Robinson KC @ CIN
99 Scotty Miller TB @ NYJ
100 Albert Wilson MIA @ TEN
101 Chester Rogers TEN vs MIA
102 Freddie Swain SEA vs DET
103 Elijah Moore NYJ vs TB
104 Ashton Dulin IND vs LV
105 Breshad Perriman TB @ NYJ
106 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA vs DET
107 Lil'Jordan Humphrey NO vs CAR
108 Damiere Byrd CHI vs NYG
109 Cam Sims WAS vs PHI
110 Deonte Harty NO vs CAR
111 Mack Hollins MIA @ TEN
112 Zach Pascal IND vs LV
113 Cole Beasley BUF vs ATL
114 Mike Evans TB @ NYJ
115 Denzel Mims NYJ vs TB
116 Marquise Goodwin CHI vs NYG
117 Josh Gordon KC @ CIN
118 Jakeem Grant Sr. CHI vs NYG
119 Anthony Schwartz CLE @ PIT
120 Demetric Felton CLE @ PIT
121 Rondale Moore ARI @ DAL
122 Shi Smith CAR @ NO
123 Dede Westbrook MIN @ GB
124 Equanimeous St. Brown GB vs MIN
125 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL vs ARI
126 Isaiah Ford MIA @ TEN
127 Malik Turner DAL vs ARI
128 Tajae Sharpe ATL @ BUF
129 Chris Moore HOU @ SF
130 Greg Ward PHI @ WAS
131 Ben Skowronek LAR @ BAL
132 Jake Kumerow BUF vs ATL
133 Dyami Brown WAS vs PHI
134 James Proche II BAL vs LAR
135 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR @ NO
136 Andy Isabella ARI @ DAL
137 Tylan Wallace BAL vs LAR
138 Pharoh Cooper NYG @ CHI
139 Dezmon Patmon IND vs LV
140 Cody Hollister TEN vs MIA
141 Racey McMath TEN vs MIA
142 Trent Sherfield SF vs HOU
143 Brandon Zylstra CAR @ NO
144 Christian Blake ATL @ BUF

