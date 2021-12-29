Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 17 fantasy football

Week 17 is here and that means the fantasy championships are as well. COVID-19 has ravaged the league and the league has surrendered by making it much easier to return from a positive test even if a player is unvaccinated. That mean there’s a good chance we’ll have many of our top fantasy players available this week.

We’ve got your early week injury news and fantasy rankings below.

Injury news

Evans was placed on the COVID-19 list and is dealing with a hamstring injury. He looks to be unlikely to play against the Jets this week, even with the loosened protocols in place.

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

Thielen continues to deal with an ankle sprain , which he appeared to aggravate in Week 16. He still has a chance to play Green Bay.

Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans

Jones has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will need to be cleared before he can take the field in Miami.

Valdes-Scantling is on the COVID-19 list, but should have a good shot at returning in time to play this week agains the Vikings on Sunday Night Football