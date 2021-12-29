Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 17 fantasy football

Week 17 is here and that means the fantasy championships are as well. COVID-19 has ravaged the league and the league has surrendered by making it much easier to return from a positive test even if a player is unvaccinated. That mean there’s a good chance we’ll have many of our top fantasy players available this week.
We’ve got your early week injury news and fantasy rankings below.
Injury news
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Evans was placed on the COVID-19 list and is dealing with a hamstring injury. He looks to be unlikely to play against the Jets this week, even with the loosened protocols in place.
Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
Thielen continues to deal with an ankle sprain , which he appeared to aggravate in Week 16. He still has a chance to play Green Bay.
Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans
Jones has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will need to be cleared before he can take the field in Miami.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers
Valdes-Scantling is on the COVID-19 list, but should have a good shot at returning in time to play this week agains the Vikings on Sunday Night Football
WR Standard Rankings Week 17
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|@ BAL
|2
|Davante Adams
|GB
|vs MIN
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|@ CIN
|4
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|vs HOU
|5
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|@ GB
|6
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|vs CLE
|7
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|vs MIA
|8
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|vs KC
|9
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|vs ATL
|10
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|vs ARI
|11
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|vs KC
|12
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|vs DEN
|13
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|@ TEN
|14
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|@ NYJ
|15
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|vs ARI
|16
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|@ SEA
|17
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|vs DET
|18
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|@ IND
|19
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|vs DET
|20
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|vs LV
|21
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|vs LAR
|22
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|LAR
|@ BAL
|23
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|@ DAL
|24
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|@ NO
|25
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|@ WAS
|26
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|@ TEN
|27
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|vs PHI
|28
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|@ SF
|29
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|@ BUF
|30
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|@ BAL
|31
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|vs NYG
|32
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|vs HOU
|33
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|vs ARI
|34
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|vs KC
|35
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|@ SEA
|36
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|@ PIT
|37
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|vs JAC
|38
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|@ DAL
|39
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|vs CLE
|40
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|vs JAC
|41
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|@ NO
|42
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|vs DEN
|43
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|vs MIN
|44
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|vs MIN
|45
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|@ CHI
|46
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|@ NE
|47
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|@ GB
|48
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|@ LAC
|49
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|vs CAR
|50
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|@ PIT
|51
|Isaiah McKenzie
|BUF
|vs ATL
|52
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|vs TB
|53
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|@ GB
|54
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|@ BUF
|55
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|@ CHI
|56
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|vs ATL
|57
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|vs TB
|58
|Zay Jones
|LV
|@ IND
|59
|Antoine Wesley
|ARI
|@ DAL
|60
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|vs LAR
|61
|Laquon Treadwell
|JAC
|@ NE
|62
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|vs CAR
|63
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|@ SF
|64
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|@ LAC
|65
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|@ CIN
|66
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|@ CIN
|67
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|@ LAC
|68
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|vs LV
|69
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|vs DEN
|70
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|vs JAC
|71
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|vs TB
|72
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|vs MIA
|73
|James Washington
|PIT
|vs CLE
|74
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|@ WAS
|75
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|@ NYJ
|76
|DeAndre Carter
|WAS
|vs PHI
|77
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|vs NYG
|78
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|vs MIA
|79
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|@ NE
|80
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|@ SEA
|81
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|@ WAS
|82
|Tavon Austin
|JAC
|@ NE
|83
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|@ SF
|84
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|vs HOU
|85
|N'Keal Harry
|NE
|vs JAC
|86
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|@ CHI
|87
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|@ PIT
|88
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|vs ATL
|89
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|@ BUF
|90
|DeSean Jackson
|LV
|@ IND
|91
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|@ IND
|92
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|vs PHI
|93
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|vs DEN
|94
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|vs LAR
|95
|Phillip Dorsett II
|HOU
|@ SF
|96
|Cyril Grayson Jr.
|TB
|@ NYJ
|97
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|PIT
|vs CLE
|98
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|@ CIN
|99
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|@ NYJ
|100
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|@ TEN
|101
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|vs MIA
|102
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|vs DET
|103
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|vs TB
|104
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|vs LV
|105
|Breshad Perriman
|TB
|@ NYJ
|106
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|vs DET
|107
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|NO
|vs CAR
|108
|Damiere Byrd
|CHI
|vs NYG
|109
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|vs PHI
|110
|Deonte Harty
|NO
|vs CAR
|111
|Mack Hollins
|MIA
|@ TEN
|112
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|vs LV
|113
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|vs ATL
|114
|Mike Evans
|TB
|@ NYJ
|115
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|vs TB
|116
|Marquise Goodwin
|CHI
|vs NYG
|117
|Josh Gordon
|KC
|@ CIN
|118
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|CHI
|vs NYG
|119
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|@ PIT
|120
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|@ PIT
|121
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|@ DAL
|122
|Shi Smith
|CAR
|@ NO
|123
|Dede Westbrook
|MIN
|@ GB
|124
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|GB
|vs MIN
|125
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|DAL
|vs ARI
|126
|Isaiah Ford
|MIA
|@ TEN
|127
|Malik Turner
|DAL
|vs ARI
|128
|Tajae Sharpe
|ATL
|@ BUF
|129
|Chris Moore
|HOU
|@ SF
|130
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|@ WAS
|131
|Ben Skowronek
|LAR
|@ BAL
|132
|Jake Kumerow
|BUF
|vs ATL
|133
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|vs PHI
|134
|James Proche II
|BAL
|vs LAR
|135
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|@ NO
|136
|Andy Isabella
|ARI
|@ DAL
|137
|Tylan Wallace
|BAL
|vs LAR
|138
|Pharoh Cooper
|NYG
|@ CHI
|139
|Dezmon Patmon
|IND
|vs LV
|140
|Cody Hollister
|TEN
|vs MIA
|141
|Racey McMath
|TEN
|vs MIA
|142
|Trent Sherfield
|SF
|vs HOU
|143
|Brandon Zylstra
|CAR
|@ NO
|144
|Christian Blake
|ATL
|@ BUF