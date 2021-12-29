Which Dolphins players are on the COVID-19 list?

The Miami Dolphins have completed an unprecedented turnaround in 2021, winning seven straight games after opening the season 1-7. They have moved into the seventh spot in the AFC playoff race and could become the first team to start 1-7 and then make the playoffs.

Miami faces a tough close to the season with games at Tennessee and home against New England. They’ve lost some key pieces to injury, but have found ways to bounce back. The bigger issue heading into the final two weeks is COVID-19. The team has placed seven players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday and Tuesday of this week. With a return to practice on Wednesday for Week 17, this will be something to track.

Dolphins COVID-19 list

WR Lynn Bowden, Jr. (Placed Wed, Dec 22)

WR Allen Hurns (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

WR Preston Williams (Placed Tue, Dec 28)

WR Albert Wilson (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

TE Cethan Carter (Placed Thu, Dec 23)

OL Greg Mancz (Placed Thu, Dec 23)

OG Robert Jones (Placed Wed, Dec 22)

OG Solomon Kindley (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

DE Adam Butler (Placed Tue, Dec 28)

DT John Jenkins (Placed Tue, Dec 28)

LB Duke Riley (Placed Thu, Dec 23)

CB Justin Coleman (Placed Mon, Dec 20)

S Brandon Jones (Placed Tue, Dec 28)

NFL COVID-19 protocols

The NFL changed its policy on Tuesday, December 28 following the CDC’s adjustment. If unvaccinated, a player must miss a minimum of five days if a close contact or a positive test. If they have not shown symptoms for at least 24 hours at the end of that five days, they are eligible to be activated.

A vaccinated player does not need to quarantine if a close contact, but does if they test positive. A vaccinated player can test out sooner than the five days if he is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours by one of the following options: