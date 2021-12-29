Which Titans players are on the COVID-19 list?

The Tennessee Titans are in first place in the AFC South and on the verge of clinching the division title. Heading into Week 17, they only need one win or one Colts loss over the final two weeks.

The team has won two of their last three after dealing with a two-game losing streak. The team has dealt with inconsistency since losing Derrick Henry and is counting the days until he potentially returns for the playoffs.

In the meantime, the Titans are dealing with COVID-19 issues on both sides of the ball. They placed five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday of Week 17 and two more on Tuesday. The change in rules should get some of these players back for Week 17, but COVID remains a concern. We’ll update this list each day as players come off and new names go on.

Titans COVID-19 list

WR Julio Jones (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

OT Kendall Lamm (Placed Thu, Dec 23)

OT Taylor Lewan (Placed Fri, Dec 24)

OG Nate Davis (Placed Sat, Dec 25)

DL Denico Autry (Placed Tue, Dec 28)

OLB Bud Dupree (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

LB Jayon Brown (Placed Tue, Dec 28)

CB Buster Skrine (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

NFL COVID-19 protocols

The NFL changed its policy on Tuesday, December 28 following the CDC’s adjustment. If unvaccinated, a player must miss a minimum of five days if a close contact or a positive test. If they have not shown symptoms for at least 24 hours at the end of that five days, they are eligible to be activated.

A vaccinated player does not need to quarantine if a close contact, but does if they test positive. A vaccinated player can test out sooner than the five days if he is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours by one of the following options: