Which Ravens players are on the COVID-19 list?

The Baltimore Ravens are stumbling down the home stretch of the 2021 NFL season, losing four straight to drop from first in the AFC East and in contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC to eighth place in the conference and needing help to earn a playoff berth.

The Ravens issues have come as quarterback Lamar Jackson has dealt with an ankle injury. The team has played three straight without him and things only got worse in Week 16. Backup Tyler Huntley was a late addition to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list that led to Josh Johnson getting the start in a critical road game against the Bengals.

COVID-19 has created numerous issues for the Ravens, primarily on the defensive side of the ball. They’re starting to get players back and the new league protocols should bring more players back these final two weeks. We’ll update this list as names come off and new names go on.

Ravens COVID-19 list

QB Tyler Huntley (Placed Sat, Dec 25)

RB Justice Hill (Placed Sat, Dec 25)

TE Josh Oliver (Placed Thu, Dec 23)

DT Justin Madubuike (Placed Wed, Dec 22)

OLB Tyus Bowser (Placed Tue, Dec 28)

S Ar’Darius Washington (Placed Tue, Dec 28)

NFL COVID-19 protocols

The NFL changed its policy on Tuesday, December 28 following the CDC’s adjustment. If unvaccinated, a player must miss a minimum of five days if a close contact or a positive test. If they have not shown symptoms for at least 24 hours at the end of that five days, they are eligible to be activated.

A vaccinated player does not need to quarantine if a close contact, but does if they test positive. A vaccinated player can test out sooner than the five days if he is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours by one of the following options: