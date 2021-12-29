Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 17 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 17 of the fantasy football season. The NFL is in the midst of a COVID-19 quagmire, but have loosened protocols to all ow football to take precedence over health, as is usually the case.
Injury news
Darren Waller, Raiders
Waller has been out the last four games, but interim head coach Rich Bisaccia says he is hopeful he could return this week to face the Colts. He will likely need to get ramped back up into game shape, so a full workload would seem far-fetched if he can play this week.
Travis Kelce, Chiefs
Kelce should be back this week agains the Bengals after appearing close to returning from the COVID-19 list last week.
Mercedes Lewis, Packers
Lewis has been placed on the COVID-19 list. If he can’t go, Josh Deguara would get the bulk of the work.
Dan Arnold, Jaguars
Arnold has been placed on the COVID-19 list. If he can’t go, James O’Shaughnessy would be the lead tight end.
Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 17
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|vs LAR
|2
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|@ CIN
|3
|George Kittle
|SF
|vs HOU
|4
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|@ NYJ
|5
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|@ WAS
|6
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|vs ATL
|7
|Zach Ertz
|ARI
|@ DAL
|8
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|vs ARI
|9
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|vs JAC
|10
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|@ BUF
|11
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|@ BAL
|12
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|@ LAC
|13
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|@ TEN
|14
|Gerald Everett
|SEA
|vs DET
|15
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|vs CLE
|16
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|vs DEN
|17
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|vs NYG
|18
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|@ IND
|19
|Tyler Conklin
|MIN
|@ GB
|20
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|vs KC
|21
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|@ CHI
|22
|Darren Waller
|LV
|@ IND
|23
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|WAS
|vs PHI
|24
|David Njoku
|CLE
|@ PIT
|25
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|@ LAC
|26
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|@ PIT
|27
|James O'Shaughnessy
|JAC
|@ NE
|28
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|@ NYJ
|29
|John Bates
|WAS
|vs PHI
|30
|Brevin Jordan
|HOU
|@ SF
|31
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|vs JAC
|32
|Josiah Deguara
|GB
|vs MIN
|33
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|vs LV
|34
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|vs LV
|35
|Hayden Hurst
|ATL
|@ BUF
|36
|Kyle Rudolph
|NYG
|@ CHI
|37
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|vs CAR
|38
|Jimmy Graham
|CHI
|vs NYG
|39
|Tyler Kroft
|NYJ
|vs TB
|40
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|vs MIA
|41
|Marcedes Lewis
|GB
|vs MIN
|42
|Harrison Bryant
|CLE
|@ PIT
|43
|Brock Wright
|DET
|@ SEA
|44
|Kylen Granson
|IND
|vs LV
|45
|Kenny Yeboah
|NYJ
|vs TB
|46
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|@ NO
|47
|Zach Gentry
|PIT
|vs CLE
|48
|MyCole Pruitt
|TEN
|vs MIA
|49
|Geoff Swaim
|TEN
|vs MIA
|50
|Colby Parkinson
|SEA
|vs DET
|51
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|vs CAR
|52
|Nick Vannett
|NO
|vs CAR
|53
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|vs DET
|54
|Durham Smythe
|MIA
|@ TEN
|55
|Noah Gray
|KC
|@ CIN
|56
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|@ NYJ
|57
|Stephen Anderson
|LAC
|vs DEN
|58
|Pharaoh Brown
|HOU
|@ SF