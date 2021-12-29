 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 17 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR tight ends going into Week 17 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham and kate.magdziuk
&nbsp;Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium.&nbsp; Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Week 17 of the fantasy football season. The NFL is in the midst of a COVID-19 quagmire, but have loosened protocols to all ow football to take precedence over health, as is usually the case.

Injury news

Darren Waller, Raiders

Waller has been out the last four games, but interim head coach Rich Bisaccia says he is hopeful he could return this week to face the Colts. He will likely need to get ramped back up into game shape, so a full workload would seem far-fetched if he can play this week.

Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Kelce should be back this week agains the Bengals after appearing close to returning from the COVID-19 list last week.

Mercedes Lewis, Packers

Lewis has been placed on the COVID-19 list. If he can’t go, Josh Deguara would get the bulk of the work.

Dan Arnold, Jaguars

Arnold has been placed on the COVID-19 list. If he can’t go, James O’Shaughnessy would be the lead tight end.

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 17

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Mark Andrews BAL vs LAR
2 Travis Kelce KC @ CIN
3 George Kittle SF vs HOU
4 Rob Gronkowski TB @ NYJ
5 Dallas Goedert PHI @ WAS
6 Dawson Knox BUF vs ATL
7 Zach Ertz ARI @ DAL
8 Dalton Schultz DAL vs ARI
9 Hunter Henry NE vs JAC
10 Kyle Pitts ATL @ BUF
11 Tyler Higbee LAR @ BAL
12 Noah Fant DEN @ LAC
13 Mike Gesicki MIA @ TEN
14 Gerald Everett SEA vs DET
15 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs CLE
16 Jared Cook LAC vs DEN
17 Cole Kmet CHI vs NYG
18 Foster Moreau LV @ IND
19 Tyler Conklin MIN @ GB
20 C.J. Uzomah CIN vs KC
21 Evan Engram NYG @ CHI
22 Darren Waller LV @ IND
23 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS vs PHI
24 David Njoku CLE @ PIT
25 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN @ LAC
26 Austin Hooper CLE @ PIT
27 James O'Shaughnessy JAC @ NE
28 Cameron Brate TB @ NYJ
29 John Bates WAS vs PHI
30 Brevin Jordan HOU @ SF
31 Jonnu Smith NE vs JAC
32 Josiah Deguara GB vs MIN
33 Jack Doyle IND vs LV
34 Mo Alie-Cox IND vs LV
35 Hayden Hurst ATL @ BUF
36 Kyle Rudolph NYG @ CHI
37 Adam Trautman NO vs CAR
38 Jimmy Graham CHI vs NYG
39 Tyler Kroft NYJ vs TB
40 Anthony Firkser TEN vs MIA
41 Marcedes Lewis GB vs MIN
42 Harrison Bryant CLE @ PIT
43 Brock Wright DET @ SEA
44 Kylen Granson IND vs LV
45 Kenny Yeboah NYJ vs TB
46 Tommy Tremble CAR @ NO
47 Zach Gentry PIT vs CLE
48 MyCole Pruitt TEN vs MIA
49 Geoff Swaim TEN vs MIA
50 Colby Parkinson SEA vs DET
51 Juwan Johnson NO vs CAR
52 Nick Vannett NO vs CAR
53 Will Dissly SEA vs DET
54 Durham Smythe MIA @ TEN
55 Noah Gray KC @ CIN
56 O.J. Howard TB @ NYJ
57 Stephen Anderson LAC vs DEN
58 Pharaoh Brown HOU @ SF

