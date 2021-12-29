Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 17 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 17 of the fantasy football season. The NFL is in the midst of a COVID-19 quagmire, but have loosened protocols to all ow football to take precedence over health, as is usually the case.

Injury news

Darren Waller, Raiders

Waller has been out the last four games, but interim head coach Rich Bisaccia says he is hopeful he could return this week to face the Colts. He will likely need to get ramped back up into game shape, so a full workload would seem far-fetched if he can play this week.

Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Kelce should be back this week agains the Bengals after appearing close to returning from the COVID-19 list last week.

Mercedes Lewis, Packers

Lewis has been placed on the COVID-19 list. If he can’t go, Josh Deguara would get the bulk of the work.

Dan Arnold, Jaguars

Arnold has been placed on the COVID-19 list. If he can’t go, James O’Shaughnessy would be the lead tight end.