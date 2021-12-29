D/ST rankings for Week 17 fantasy football

The NFL season is rumbling into the last two weeks, as there are many teams still in the hunt for playoff spots. Unfortunately or fortunately, for fantasy, we are down to the championship games in many leagues. And with D/STs. there’s a real chance they could swing your league on a defensive touchdown or two.
Streaming options
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team
Taylor Heinicke can make some crazy plays to help his team, but he can also give the ball away often. The Eagles are in the playoff hunt and should be up for this matchup in a must-win game.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos
The Chargers lost an indefensible game last week to the Texans and very much need this game against the Broncos to stay in the playoff hunt. Drew Lock should get another start and he’s set up for a poor game in Los Angeles.
D/ST rankings for Week 17
|Rk
|Name
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Opp
|1
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|@ NYJ
|2
|New England Patriots
|vs JAC
|3
|Chicago Bears
|vs NYG
|4
|New Orleans Saints
|vs CAR
|5
|Seattle Seahawks
|vs DET
|6
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs DEN
|7
|Philadelphia Eagles
|@ WAS
|8
|San Francisco 49ers
|vs HOU
|9
|Buffalo Bills
|vs ATL
|10
|Kansas City Chiefs
|@ CIN
|11
|Green Bay Packers
|vs MIN
|12
|Cleveland Browns
|@ PIT
|13
|Denver Broncos
|@ LAC
|14
|Tennessee Titans
|vs MIA
|15
|Carolina Panthers
|@ NO
|16
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs ARI
|17
|Miami Dolphins
|@ TEN
|18
|Houston Texans
|@ SF
|19
|Los Angeles Rams
|@ BAL
|20
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|vs CLE
|21
|New York Giants
|@ CHI
|22
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs LV
|23
|Arizona Cardinals
|@ DAL
|24
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|@ NE
|25
|Washington Football Team
|vs PHI
|26
|Las Vegas Raiders
|@ IND
|27
|Detroit Lions
|@ SEA
|28
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs KC
|29
|Baltimore Ravens
|vs LAR
|30
|Minnesota Vikings
|@ GB
|31
|New York Jets
|vs TB
|32
|Atlanta Falcons
|@ BUF