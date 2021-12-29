D/ST rankings for Week 17 fantasy football

The NFL season is rumbling into the last two weeks, as there are many teams still in the hunt for playoff spots. Unfortunately or fortunately, for fantasy, we are down to the championship games in many leagues. And with D/STs. there’s a real chance they could swing your league on a defensive touchdown or two.

Streaming options

Taylor Heinicke can make some crazy plays to help his team, but he can also give the ball away often. The Eagles are in the playoff hunt and should be up for this matchup in a must-win game.

The Chargers lost an indefensible game last week to the Texans and very much need this game against the Broncos to stay in the playoff hunt. Drew Lock should get another start and he’s set up for a poor game in Los Angeles.