D/ST rankings for Week 17 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best D/STs going in Week 17 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston (92) and linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) celebrate after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL season is rumbling into the last two weeks, as there are many teams still in the hunt for playoff spots. Unfortunately or fortunately, for fantasy, we are down to the championship games in many leagues. And with D/STs. there’s a real chance they could swing your league on a defensive touchdown or two.

Streaming options

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team

Taylor Heinicke can make some crazy plays to help his team, but he can also give the ball away often. The Eagles are in the playoff hunt and should be up for this matchup in a must-win game.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

The Chargers lost an indefensible game last week to the Texans and very much need this game against the Broncos to stay in the playoff hunt. Drew Lock should get another start and he’s set up for a poor game in Los Angeles.

D/ST rankings for Week 17

Rk Name Opp
Rk Name Opp
1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ NYJ
2 New England Patriots vs JAC
3 Chicago Bears vs NYG
4 New Orleans Saints vs CAR
5 Seattle Seahawks vs DET
6 Los Angeles Chargers vs DEN
7 Philadelphia Eagles @ WAS
8 San Francisco 49ers vs HOU
9 Buffalo Bills vs ATL
10 Kansas City Chiefs @ CIN
11 Green Bay Packers vs MIN
12 Cleveland Browns @ PIT
13 Denver Broncos @ LAC
14 Tennessee Titans vs MIA
15 Carolina Panthers @ NO
16 Dallas Cowboys vs ARI
17 Miami Dolphins @ TEN
18 Houston Texans @ SF
19 Los Angeles Rams @ BAL
20 Pittsburgh Steelers vs CLE
21 New York Giants @ CHI
22 Indianapolis Colts vs LV
23 Arizona Cardinals @ DAL
24 Jacksonville Jaguars @ NE
25 Washington Football Team vs PHI
26 Las Vegas Raiders @ IND
27 Detroit Lions @ SEA
28 Cincinnati Bengals vs KC
29 Baltimore Ravens vs LAR
30 Minnesota Vikings @ GB
31 New York Jets vs TB
32 Atlanta Falcons @ BUF

