Running back PPR rankings for Week 17 fantasy football

If it’s not COVID-19, it’s the slew of injuries to our starters that may have us on pins and needles approaching our fantasy football super bowls. However, if you made it this far, we’ll look to help you set your best lineups with our running back PPR rankings to help bring you closer to a championship.

Injury news

James Robinson is officially done for the 2021 NFL season after tearing his Achilles in Week 16. It’s unfortunate timing, as he had just begun to see the reps he was worthy of after the departure of Urban Meyer.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a shoulder injury in Week 16 and is considered week to week. The team worked in RBs Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore in his absence, both of whom have shown some burst and upside when given the opportunity.

Miles Sanders exited Week 16 with a hand injury and did not return. Tests revealed a broken hand, and Sanders has already been ruled out for their Week 17 matchup against the Washington Football Team. Teammate Jordan Howard also missed time in the game after being ruled out with a stinger. Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell make up the rest of the backfield, but we could be in for an ugly three-headed monster of a backfield this week.

Darrell Henderson has been placed on injured reserve with a sprained MCL and he is expected to miss 3-5 weeks. Conversely, the Rams activated teammate Cam Akers from IR, who suffered a torn Achilles in the preseason. It’s not clear when the team will formally activate Akers for a game, as the move to activate him from IR was made a bit early to help him acquire a year toward his pension.

Fantasy studs Austin Ekeler and Dalvin Cook were out of lineups in Week 16 after being placed on the reserve/COVID list. They’ll continue to test throughout the week to clear protocols.

D’Andre Swift has yet to return following the shoulder injury he suffered on Thanksgiving, though he logged limited practices each day ahead of Week 16. It’s possible we’ll see a return for Swift this week, though it’s not clear if there would be much upside in him doing that given the fact that the Lions 2021 season is essentially over. If he’s not set to return, Jamaal Williams becomes a volume play once again.