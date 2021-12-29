 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Running back PPR rankings for Week 17 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR running backs going in Week 17 for fantasy football with COVID-19 and injury updates.

By Chet Gresham
Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings runs against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Vikings defeated the Bears 17-9. Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

If it’s not COVID-19, it’s the slew of injuries to our starters that may have us on pins and needles approaching our fantasy football super bowls. However, if you made it this far, we’ll look to help you set your best lineups with our running back PPR rankings to help bring you closer to a championship.

Injury news

James Robinson is officially done for the 2021 NFL season after tearing his Achilles in Week 16. It’s unfortunate timing, as he had just begun to see the reps he was worthy of after the departure of Urban Meyer.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a shoulder injury in Week 16 and is considered week to week. The team worked in RBs Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore in his absence, both of whom have shown some burst and upside when given the opportunity.

Miles Sanders exited Week 16 with a hand injury and did not return. Tests revealed a broken hand, and Sanders has already been ruled out for their Week 17 matchup against the Washington Football Team. Teammate Jordan Howard also missed time in the game after being ruled out with a stinger. Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell make up the rest of the backfield, but we could be in for an ugly three-headed monster of a backfield this week.

Darrell Henderson has been placed on injured reserve with a sprained MCL and he is expected to miss 3-5 weeks. Conversely, the Rams activated teammate Cam Akers from IR, who suffered a torn Achilles in the preseason. It’s not clear when the team will formally activate Akers for a game, as the move to activate him from IR was made a bit early to help him acquire a year toward his pension.

Fantasy studs Austin Ekeler and Dalvin Cook were out of lineups in Week 16 after being placed on the reserve/COVID list. They’ll continue to test throughout the week to clear protocols.

D’Andre Swift has yet to return following the shoulder injury he suffered on Thanksgiving, though he logged limited practices each day ahead of Week 16. It’s possible we’ll see a return for Swift this week, though it’s not clear if there would be much upside in him doing that given the fact that the Lions 2021 season is essentially over. If he’s not set to return, Jamaal Williams becomes a volume play once again.

Running back PPR rankings for Week 17

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Jonathan Taylor IND vs LV
2 Nick Chubb CLE @ PIT
3 Austin Ekeler LAC vs DEN
4 Dalvin Cook MIN @ GB
5 Joe Mixon CIN vs KC
6 Alvin Kamara NO vs CAR
7 Ronald Jones II TB @ NYJ
8 David Montgomery CHI vs NYG
9 Sony Michel LAR @ BAL
10 Najee Harris PIT vs CLE
11 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs ARI
12 Aaron Jones GB vs MIN
13 Damien Harris NE vs JAC
14 Javonte Williams DEN @ LAC
15 Melvin Gordon III DEN @ LAC
16 Josh Jacobs LV @ IND
17 Darrel Williams KC @ CIN
18 Rashaad Penny SEA vs DET
19 Antonio Gibson WAS vs PHI
20 Chase Edmonds ARI @ DAL
21 Saquon Barkley NYG @ CHI
22 AJ Dillon GB vs MIN
23 D'Onta Foreman TEN vs MIA
24 Devin Singletary BUF vs ATL
25 Elijah Mitchell SF vs HOU
26 Jordan Howard PHI @ WAS
27 Michael Carter NYJ vs TB
28 Devonta Freeman BAL vs LAR
29 Tony Pollard DAL vs ARI
30 Boston Scott PHI @ WAS
31 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF vs HOU
32 Dare Ogunbowale JAC @ NE
33 James Conner ARI @ DAL
34 Rex Burkhead HOU @ SF
35 Jamaal Williams DET @ SEA
36 Justin Jackson LAC vs DEN
37 Mike Davis ATL @ BUF
38 Myles Gaskin MIA @ TEN
39 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ BUF
40 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB @ NYJ
41 Derrick Gore KC @ CIN
42 Devontae Booker NYG @ CHI
43 Mark Ingram II NO vs CAR
44 Chuba Hubbard CAR @ NO
45 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs JAC
46 Kareem Hunt CLE @ PIT
47 Duke Johnson Jr. MIA @ TEN
48 Ameer Abdullah CAR @ NO
49 Dontrell Hilliard TEN vs MIA
50 Nyheim Hines IND vs LV
51 Alexander Mattison MIN @ GB
52 Kenneth Gainwell PHI @ WAS
53 Tevin Coleman NYJ vs TB
54 Craig Reynolds DET @ SEA
55 Latavius Murray BAL vs LAR
56 Brandon Bolden NE vs JAC
57 Jeremy McNichols TEN vs MIA
58 D'Ernest Johnson CLE @ PIT
59 Jaret Patterson WAS vs PHI
60 Kyle Juszczyk SF vs HOU
61 D'Andre Swift DET @ SEA
62 Zack Moss BUF vs ATL
63 Phillip Lindsay MIA @ TEN
64 Samaje Perine CIN vs KC
65 Peyton Barber LV @ IND
66 Khalil Herbert CHI vs NYG
67 DeeJay Dallas SEA vs DET
68 Joshua Kelley LAC vs DEN
69 Royce Freeman HOU @ SF
70 Kene Nwangwu MIN @ GB
71 Cam Akers LAR @ BAL
72 JaMycal Hasty SF vs HOU
73 Jonathan Williams WAS vs PHI
74 Godwin Igwebuike DET @ SEA
75 Demetric Felton CLE @ PIT
76 Chris Evans CIN vs KC
77 Le'Veon Bell TB @ NYJ
78 Qadree Ollison ATL @ BUF
79 Benny Snell Jr. PIT vs CLE
80 Damien Williams CHI vs NYG
81 Nathan Cottrell JAC @ NE
82 Matt Breida BUF vs ATL
83 J.J. Taylor NE vs JAC
84 B.J. Emmons JAC @ NE
85 David Johnson HOU @ SF
86 Travis Homer SEA vs DET
87 Eno Benjamin ARI @ DAL
88 Jake Funk LAR @ BAL
89 Corey Clement DAL vs ARI
90 Ty Montgomery NO vs CAR
91 Jalen Richard LV @ IND
92 Ty Johnson NYJ vs TB
93 Larry Rountree III LAC vs DEN
94 Adrian Peterson SEA vs DET
95 Tony Jones Jr. NO vs CAR
96 Kalen Ballage PIT vs CLE
97 Salvon Ahmed MIA @ TEN
98 C.J. Ham MIN @ GB
99 Wendell Smallwood WAS vs PHI
100 Michael Burton KC @ CIN
101 Reggie Bonnafon CAR @ NO
102 Keith Smith ATL @ BUF
103 Elijhaa Penny NYG @ CHI
104 Jonathan Ward ARI @ DAL
105 Trey Ragas LV @ IND
106 Jakob Johnson NE vs JAC
107 Jaylen Samuels HOU @ SF
108 Austin Walter NYJ vs TB

More From DraftKings Nation