Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 17 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 17, fantasy managers! If you’re here, it’s likely because you’re in your fantasy football championship. Enjoy the ride, and be sure to stay tuned for more fantasy advice from DKNation throughout the week as we break down the latest COVID and injury news. Here are our Week 17 PPR wide receiver rankings to help you set your fantasy football lineups.
Injury news
Chargers WR Mike Williams missed Week 16 after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Week 17 as well due to his unvaccinated status. Texans WR Brandin Cooks missed also missed Week 16, but he could be eligible to return under current COVID guidelines.
Adam Thielen returned from an ankle injury in Week 16 only to aggravate it after 23 snaps. His status is uncertain for Week 17, so fantasy managers will need to keep an eye on practice reports through Sunday.
Bills teammates Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis were both placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive ahead of Week 16. Each of them is unvaccinated, so it’s uncertain if they’ll clear protocols in time to play in Week 17 just yet. In their absences, Isaiah McKenzie was Josh Allen’s go-to, hauling in 11 of his 12 targets for 125 yards and a score.
Rookie wideout Elijah Moore was placed on IR earlier this season with a quad injury but could make his return this week. It would provide a boost to rookie Zach Wilson but would be a risky start in the fantasy championship against the Bucs defense.
Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 17
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|@ BAL
|2
|Davante Adams
|GB
|vs MIN
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|@ CIN
|4
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|vs HOU
|5
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|@ GB
|6
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|vs CLE
|7
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|vs MIA
|8
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|vs KC
|9
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|vs ATL
|10
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|vs ARI
|11
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|vs KC
|12
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|vs DEN
|13
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|@ TEN
|14
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|@ NYJ
|15
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|vs ARI
|16
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|@ SEA
|17
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|vs DET
|18
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|@ IND
|19
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|vs DET
|20
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|vs LV
|21
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|vs LAR
|22
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|LAR
|@ BAL
|23
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|@ DAL
|24
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|@ NO
|25
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|@ WAS
|26
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|@ TEN
|27
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|vs PHI
|28
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|@ SF
|29
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|@ BUF
|30
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|@ BAL
|31
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|vs NYG
|32
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|vs HOU
|33
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|vs ARI
|34
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|vs KC
|35
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|@ SEA
|36
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|@ PIT
|37
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|vs JAC
|38
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|@ DAL
|39
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|vs CLE
|40
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|vs JAC
|41
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|@ NO
|42
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|vs DEN
|43
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|vs MIN
|44
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|vs MIN
|45
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|@ CHI
|46
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|@ NE
|47
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|@ GB
|48
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|@ LAC
|49
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|vs CAR
|50
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|@ PIT
|51
|Isaiah McKenzie
|BUF
|vs ATL
|52
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|vs TB
|53
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|@ GB
|54
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|@ BUF
|55
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|@ CHI
|56
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|vs ATL
|57
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|vs TB
|58
|Zay Jones
|LV
|@ IND
|59
|Antoine Wesley
|ARI
|@ DAL
|60
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|vs LAR
|61
|Laquon Treadwell
|JAC
|@ NE
|62
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|vs CAR
|63
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|@ SF
|64
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|@ LAC
|65
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|@ CIN
|66
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|@ CIN
|67
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|@ LAC
|68
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|vs LV
|69
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|vs DEN
|70
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|vs JAC
|71
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|vs TB
|72
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|vs MIA
|73
|James Washington
|PIT
|vs CLE
|74
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|@ WAS
|75
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|@ NYJ
|76
|DeAndre Carter
|WAS
|vs PHI
|77
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|vs NYG
|78
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|vs MIA
|79
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|@ NE
|80
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|@ SEA
|81
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|@ WAS
|82
|Tavon Austin
|JAC
|@ NE
|83
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|@ SF
|84
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|vs HOU
|85
|N'Keal Harry
|NE
|vs JAC
|86
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|@ CHI
|87
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|@ PIT
|88
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|vs ATL
|89
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|@ BUF
|90
|DeSean Jackson
|LV
|@ IND
|91
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|@ IND
|92
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|vs PHI
|93
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|vs DEN
|94
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|vs LAR
|95
|Phillip Dorsett II
|HOU
|@ SF
|96
|Cyril Grayson Jr.
|TB
|@ NYJ
|97
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|PIT
|vs CLE
|98
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|@ CIN
|99
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|@ NYJ
|100
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|@ TEN
|101
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|vs MIA
|102
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|vs DET
|103
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|vs TB
|104
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|vs LV
|105
|Breshad Perriman
|TB
|@ NYJ
|106
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|vs DET
|107
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|NO
|vs CAR
|108
|Damiere Byrd
|CHI
|vs NYG
|109
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|vs PHI
|110
|Deonte Harty
|NO
|vs CAR
|111
|Mack Hollins
|MIA
|@ TEN
|112
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|vs LV
|113
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|vs ATL
|114
|Mike Evans
|TB
|@ NYJ
|115
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|vs TB
|116
|Marquise Goodwin
|CHI
|vs NYG
|117
|Josh Gordon
|KC
|@ CIN
|118
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|CHI
|vs NYG
|119
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|@ PIT
|120
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|@ PIT
|121
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|@ DAL
|122
|Shi Smith
|CAR
|@ NO
|123
|Dede Westbrook
|MIN
|@ GB
|124
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|GB
|vs MIN
|125
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|DAL
|vs ARI
|126
|Isaiah Ford
|MIA
|@ TEN
|127
|Malik Turner
|DAL
|vs ARI
|128
|Tajae Sharpe
|ATL
|@ BUF
|129
|Chris Moore
|HOU
|@ SF
|130
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|@ WAS
|131
|Ben Skowronek
|LAR
|@ BAL
|132
|Jake Kumerow
|BUF
|vs ATL
|133
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|vs PHI
|134
|James Proche II
|BAL
|vs LAR
|135
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|@ NO
|136
|Andy Isabella
|ARI
|@ DAL
|137
|Tylan Wallace
|BAL
|vs LAR
|138
|Pharoh Cooper
|NYG
|@ CHI
|139
|Dezmon Patmon
|IND
|vs LV
|140
|Cody Hollister
|TEN
|vs MIA
|141
|Racey McMath
|TEN
|vs MIA
|142
|Trent Sherfield
|SF
|vs HOU
|143
|Brandon Zylstra
|CAR
|@ NO
|144
|Christian Blake
|ATL
|@ BUF