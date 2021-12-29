Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 17 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 17, fantasy managers! If you’re here, it’s likely because you’re in your fantasy football championship. Enjoy the ride, and be sure to stay tuned for more fantasy advice from DKNation throughout the week as we break down the latest COVID and injury news. Here are our Week 17 PPR wide receiver rankings to help you set your fantasy football lineups.

Injury news

Chargers WR Mike Williams missed Week 16 after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Week 17 as well due to his unvaccinated status. Texans WR Brandin Cooks missed also missed Week 16, but he could be eligible to return under current COVID guidelines.

Adam Thielen returned from an ankle injury in Week 16 only to aggravate it after 23 snaps. His status is uncertain for Week 17, so fantasy managers will need to keep an eye on practice reports through Sunday.

Bills teammates Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis were both placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive ahead of Week 16. Each of them is unvaccinated, so it’s uncertain if they’ll clear protocols in time to play in Week 17 just yet. In their absences, Isaiah McKenzie was Josh Allen’s go-to, hauling in 11 of his 12 targets for 125 yards and a score.

Rookie wideout Elijah Moore was placed on IR earlier this season with a quad injury but could make his return this week. It would provide a boost to rookie Zach Wilson but would be a risky start in the fantasy championship against the Bucs defense.