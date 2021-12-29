Tight end PPR rankings for Week 17 fantasy football

Week 15 was a crucial one for fantasy football managers, and unfortunately, they weren’t able to rely on most of their tight end studs to carry them through the week. Mark Andrews came up big with his third-straight game of 115 or more receiving yards and his sixth touchdown in the last seven games, while Kyle Pitts had another 100-yard outing bring him one step closer to the rookie tight end record. Other studs were absent from lineups though, as Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was out of lineups after testing positive for COVID, and Darren Waller remained out with a knee injury.

Injury news

Darren Waller has remained out since Week 12 and didn’t log a single practice last week with knee and back injuries. He was listed on the team’s final injury report as doubtful to play, but we’ll keep an eye on his status ahead of Week 17.

Colts tight end Jack Doyle exited Week 16’s contest with a knee injury and didn’t return.

Pat Freiermuth missed Week 16 with his second concussion since November and was unable to practice throughout the week. If he clears protocols, he’d be a full go against the Browns on Monday Night Football. However, fantasy managers are going to need to make contingency plans (such as picking up Austin Hooper or David Njoku on waivers as insurance) if they are planning to rely on him.