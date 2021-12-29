 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end PPR rankings for Week 17 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR tight ends going in Week 17 for fantasy football with COVID-19 and injury updates.

By Chet Gresham
Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Week 15 was a crucial one for fantasy football managers, and unfortunately, they weren’t able to rely on most of their tight end studs to carry them through the week. Mark Andrews came up big with his third-straight game of 115 or more receiving yards and his sixth touchdown in the last seven games, while Kyle Pitts had another 100-yard outing bring him one step closer to the rookie tight end record. Other studs were absent from lineups though, as Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was out of lineups after testing positive for COVID, and Darren Waller remained out with a knee injury.

Injury news

Darren Waller has remained out since Week 12 and didn’t log a single practice last week with knee and back injuries. He was listed on the team’s final injury report as doubtful to play, but we’ll keep an eye on his status ahead of Week 17.

Colts tight end Jack Doyle exited Week 16’s contest with a knee injury and didn’t return.

Pat Freiermuth missed Week 16 with his second concussion since November and was unable to practice throughout the week. If he clears protocols, he’d be a full go against the Browns on Monday Night Football. However, fantasy managers are going to need to make contingency plans (such as picking up Austin Hooper or David Njoku on waivers as insurance) if they are planning to rely on him.

Tight End PPR Rankings, Week 17

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Mark Andrews BAL vs LAR
2 Travis Kelce KC @ CIN
3 George Kittle SF vs HOU
4 Rob Gronkowski TB @ NYJ
5 Dallas Goedert PHI @ WAS
6 Dawson Knox BUF vs ATL
7 Zach Ertz ARI @ DAL
8 Dalton Schultz DAL vs ARI
9 Hunter Henry NE vs JAC
10 Kyle Pitts ATL @ BUF
11 Tyler Higbee LAR @ BAL
12 Noah Fant DEN @ LAC
13 Mike Gesicki MIA @ TEN
14 Gerald Everett SEA vs DET
15 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs CLE
16 Jared Cook LAC vs DEN
17 Cole Kmet CHI vs NYG
18 Foster Moreau LV @ IND
19 Tyler Conklin MIN @ GB
20 C.J. Uzomah CIN vs KC
21 Evan Engram NYG @ CHI
22 Darren Waller LV @ IND
23 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS vs PHI
24 David Njoku CLE @ PIT
25 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN @ LAC
26 Austin Hooper CLE @ PIT
27 James O'Shaughnessy JAC @ NE
28 Cameron Brate TB @ NYJ
29 John Bates WAS vs PHI
30 Brevin Jordan HOU @ SF
31 Jonnu Smith NE vs JAC
32 Josiah Deguara GB vs MIN
33 Jack Doyle IND vs LV
34 Mo Alie-Cox IND vs LV
35 Hayden Hurst ATL @ BUF
36 Kyle Rudolph NYG @ CHI
37 Adam Trautman NO vs CAR
38 Jimmy Graham CHI vs NYG
39 Tyler Kroft NYJ vs TB
40 Anthony Firkser TEN vs MIA
41 Marcedes Lewis GB vs MIN
42 Harrison Bryant CLE @ PIT
43 Brock Wright DET @ SEA
44 Kylen Granson IND vs LV
45 Kenny Yeboah NYJ vs TB
46 Tommy Tremble CAR @ NO
47 Zach Gentry PIT vs CLE
48 MyCole Pruitt TEN vs MIA
49 Geoff Swaim TEN vs MIA
50 Colby Parkinson SEA vs DET
51 Juwan Johnson NO vs CAR
52 Nick Vannett NO vs CAR
53 Will Dissly SEA vs DET
54 Durham Smythe MIA @ TEN
55 Noah Gray KC @ CIN
56 O.J. Howard TB @ NYJ
57 Stephen Anderson LAC vs DEN
58 Pharaoh Brown HOU @ SF

