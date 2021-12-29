The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans will look to close out December with an undefeated month when they host the High Point Panthers on Wednesday, December 29th in another welcoming edition of weekday afternoon college hoops.

Michigan State won five games in a row heading into Wednesday’s matchup, which is the final game before the Spartans start playing Big Ten opponents the rest of the year. Michigan State has been a balanced team this season and is inside the top 25 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, and they have two forgivable losses to the Kansas Jayhawks and Baylor Bears.

High Point will look to get back to above .500 with a 6-6 record going into Wednesday afternoon. The Panthers have a rough two-game stretch with a road matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday afternoon following the game against Michigan State. High Point is outside the top 200 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency according to KenPom, and John-Michael Wright is averaging more than 20 points per game for the second straight season.

How to watch High Point vs. Michigan

When: Wednesday, December 29th, 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan State -23.5

Total: 134.5

The Pick

Over 134.5

Michigan State can score a bit more than usual, and the over is 3-0-1 in their last four. With more than a week off to prepare, that trend should continue here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.