3 Purdue vs. Nicholls: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers will close out 2021 looking to enter the new year with just one loss on the season when they host the Nicholls State Colonels on Wednesday.

The only loss on Purdue’s resume to this point came in on a buzzer beater from half court from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, but the Boilermakers rallied to win each of their last three games. Purdue has the top-ranked offense in the country according to the latest KenPom ratings, but the Boilermakers can be had defensively.

Nicholls State doesn’t have any wins over power conference opponents in four tries, but their best performance came two weeks ago when they gave the Wisconsin Badgers all they could handle in a 71-68 defeat. Ty Gordon is the scoring threat for the Colonels as he averages 20.4 points per game this season.

How to watch Nicholls vs. Purdue

When: Wednesday, December 29th, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -27.5

Total: 146.5

The Pick

Under 146.5

The Boilermakers have been slowing things down a bit in their last five, with the over just 1-4 in those games. The spreads haven’t quite caught up to the adjusted pace yet.

