16 LSU vs. #11 Auburn: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 16 LSU Tigers and No. 11 Auburn Tigers both have significant winning streaks on the line when they get their SEC schedules underway on Wednesday night from Auburn Arena.

LSU is among a small number of college basketball teams that still has yet to lose a game this season at 12-0, and they will get their first matchup against a ranked opponent. LSU is rated outside the top 50 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency, but they are right at the top for the best defense in the country in that metric.

Auburn is more of a balanced team as they are inside the top 20 in adjusted efficiency on both ends of the floor. They won eight games in a row, and this is insanely close to being a matchup between two 12-0 programs, but Auburn’s loss came in double overtime to the UConn Huskies the day before Thanksgiving.

How to watch LSU vs. Auburn

When: Wednesday, December 29th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Auburn -4

Total: 140

The Pick

LSU +4

The Tigers are undefeated against a pretty soft schedule, but they defend the rim better than any team in college basketball as they are No. 1 in adjusted eFG%. That should translate well with a week off, even on the road.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.