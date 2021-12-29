15 Seton Hall vs. #21 Providence: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 15 Seton Hall Pirates and No. 21 Providence Friars might be the two best teams in the Big East this season, and they will get together on Wednesday night from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Seton Hall will take the floor for the first time since beating the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on December 12th, so we’ll see how the Pirates will respond with so many days in between games. Seton Hall has racked up plenty of impressive victories including wins over the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns.

Providence’s last matchup took place on December 18th when they knocked off the UConn Huskies on the road. The Friars are outside the top 50 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, and they love to slow the game down with minimal possessions. Providence will look for their sixth consecutive win on Wednesday night.

How to watch Seton Hall vs. Providence

When: Wednesday, December 29th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, Bally Sports App on iOS or Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Providence -1

Total: 137.5

The Pick

Under 137.5

The under has hit in the last four for PC, and also the last game for The Hall. Sometimes the trends are enough to hold, and that’s likely the case here if you can avoid overtime.

