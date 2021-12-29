Missouri vs. Kentucky: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The SEC schedule gets underway with two East Division teams doing battle as the Missouri Tigers take on the No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday night in Lexington, KY.

Kentucky (9-2) picked up blowout wins over North Carolina and Western Kentucky in their last two starts following a road loss to Notre Dame. Oscar Tshiebwe has been an absolute machine for the ‘Cats this year (16.1 points, 15.5 rebounds), and freshman point guard TyTy Washington (13.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists) appears to be improving each day.

Missouri (6-6) has wins over SMU and Utah, but has struggled with the more talented teams on their slate including Illinois (88-63 defeat) and Kansas (102-65) in two of their last three times out. The Tigers make just 24.3% of their three-pointers, and junior forward Kobe Brown (14.8 points, 8.9 rebounds) doesn’t have a ton of help out there.

How to watch Missouri vs. Kentucky

When: Wednesday, December 29th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network’s website, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -19.5

Total: 140.5

The Pick

Kentucky -19.5

UK appears to have figured it out, and when they do that tends to hold for a bit. The Wildcats have covered easily in their last two after a shaky start as the pieces are starting to fit for John Calipari’s side. They might be able to pick their score here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.