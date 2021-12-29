24 Wisconsin vs. Illinois State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Wisconsin Badgers take to the floor for the first time since December 15th as they host the Illinois State Redbirds on Wednesday night in Madison for the last non-conference game of the season for both teams.

Wisco (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten) has wins over Houston and Indiana already this season, but thanks to COVID-19 will be playing their first game in 14 days. Johnathan Davis (20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds) is one of the leading scorers in the Big Ten for a team that defends well even if they struggle to score at times. The Badgers shoot have just a 45.9% eFG this season, but are 25th in adjusted defense.

Illinois State (8-5, 1-0 MVC) is counting two non-D1 wins in their record, but has a Quad 2 win over Missouri State early. 6’6 guard Antonio Reeves is the focal point of the offense, leading the Missouri Valley with 20.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Illinois State

When: Wednesday, December 29th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

TV: B1G+

Where to live stream online: B1G+ app available on iOS, Google Play, Roku, more

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Wisconsin -15.5

Total: 139

The Pick

Illinois State +15.5

Wisconsin hasn’t blown anyone out all year, so why should they start now? After struggling to a 71-68 win over Nicholls State two weeks ago in their last game, the Badgers will be fighting rust and history tonight. Grab the points.

