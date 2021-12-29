14 Tennessee vs. #19 Alabama: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We should get a good one to open SEC play tonight in Tuscaloosa as the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers face the No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum.

Tennessee (9-2) has bounced back from an embarrassing early-season loss to Villanova to win seven of their last eight. Freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler (14.0 points, 5.3 assists) might not be long for college, and the Vols are the second-best adjusted defense in college basketball.

Alabama (9-3) lost to Memphis, and then struggled with Jacksonville State before losing to Davidson in Birmingham last Tuesday. It’s been a nightmarish two-plus weeks for Nate Oats and company, with the backcourt tandem of Jaden Shackelford (16.8 points, 6.6 rebounds) and Jahvon Quinerly (14.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists) being tasked with turning things around.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Alabama

When: Wednesday, December 29th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Alabama -2.5

Total: 148.5

The Pick

Tennessee +2.5

These are two teams heading in opposite directions, and just because conference play begins doesn’t mean you’re ready for it. It appears UT has all their players ready to go tonight, and that should be enough to at least keep it close to the last possession.

