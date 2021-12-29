NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, December 29

We have a nine-game schedule in the NBA on Wednesday, which includes a doubleheader on NBA TV. At 8 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Memphis Grizzlies and then at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Dallas Mavericks will take on the Sacramento Kings. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Cameron Johnson, Suns, $4,600

For some odd reason, Johnson is still being slotted under $5K, which is puzzling because he’s been playing consistent hoops for the Suns. The former UNC standout has scored at least 10 points or more in 14 straight games and is coming off a 19-point and seven-rebound performance against the Memphis Grizzlies (33.3 fantasy points).

In his last five games, Johnson is averaging 29.3 fantasy points per game. The Suns will be going up against the Thunder, who are ranked 26th against SF/PFs (OPRK) this season. Last week against Oklahoma City, Johnson posted 43.3 fantasy points (21 points, nine rebounds, and three assists).

Quentin Grimes, Knicks, $4,000

The rookie guard out of the University of Houston has given the Knicks a spark off the bench over his last three games. Grimes scored 22 fantasy points in the Knicks’ 96-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old guard had 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-9 3pt), two assists, and two rebounds. In his last three games, Grimes is averaging 30.3 FPPG and shooting the ball well from three-point range (42.9%). He should have ample opportunities from behind the arc against the Pistons, who are allowing teams to shoot 39.1% from three-point range in their last three games.

Brandon Knight, Mavericks, $3,400

For our last DFS value play, we are going to go with Brandon Knight, who has played well for the Mavs since being called up from the Sioux Falls Skyforce. In Dallas’ last game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the former first-round pick had 18 points, five assists, and three rebounds for 31.3 fantasy points.

Before that contest, Knight scored 17 fantasy points in 21 minutes off the bench against the Utah Jazz on Christmas night. Dallas will be playing the Sacramento Kings, who are ranked 25th against PGs (OPRK) this season. We should expect to see quality minutes again for the former first-round selection as the Mavs are dealing with injuries and COVID-19.