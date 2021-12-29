Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, December 29

We have a solid nine-game schedule in the Association on Wednesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

LaMelo Ball over 2.5 threes (-115)

After going an unsatisfying 1-2 with our player props on Tuesday night, I decided to play it safe with LaMelo Ball over 2.5 threes. The second-year point guard has picked up where he left off last season and is must-watch tv every time the Charlotte Hornets play. The 20-year-old Ball is averaging 19.7 points per game and shooting 42.2% from the field and 39.2% from behind the arc.

Ball has made more than 2.5 three-pointers in six out of his last 10 games and went 4-of-7 from distance in the Hornets’ 125-99 win over the Houston Rockets. The young point guard has a good matchup tonight against the Pacers, who are allowing teams to shoot 44% from three in their last three games. It will also be the third time this season that the Hornets are playing the Pacers. In their last matchup in November, Ball went 4-of-9 from behind the arc.

Cameron Johnson over 15.5 points (-105)

Johnson is one of my favorite value plays tonight in DFS and I like where his points prop is currently sitting at. The former UNC standout has played well for the Suns, whether he is coming off the bench or starting.

This season, the 25-year-old Johnson is averaging 11.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He’s also shooting an impressive 47.6% from the field and 46.5% from three-point range. In his last 10 games, Johnson has scored more than 15.5 points only four times. But when the Suns last played the OKC Thunder, he had 21 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the field and 5-of-5 from three-point range.

Harrison Barnes over 14.5 points (-115)

For our last player prop tonight, we are going to roll with Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings. This season, the veteran forward has played solid hoops, averaging 17.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

Barnes has scored more than 14.5 points in five out of his last 10 games and had one other game where he posted 14 points in 40 minutes against the Spurs. In the Kings’ first meeting against the Mavericks, Barnes had 15 points and 10 rebounds in a six-point loss. Barnes did not shoot well from the field (5-16 FG), but seeing him take that many attempts tells me he is not shy to let it fly.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.