How the public is betting the Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma

The No. 14 Oregon Ducks and No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners had extremely similar situations in 2021, and they will close out the season with the Alamo Bowl from San Antonio, Texas on Wednesday night in what should be a fascinating matchup. Both teams finished with 10 wins and had CFP aspirations this year but fell short. Additionally, both programs had head coaches leave for different jobs leading up to this game, so interim head coaches will be on the sidelines for this one including Oklahoma’s Bob Stoops.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Oklahoma is a 6.5-point favorite, with 69% of the action and 79% of the tickets on the Sooners.

Is the public right? No, Oregon is the side to take in this spot even though the Ducks are not getting a full touchdown. Oregon has a ton of players unavailable for a variety of reasons but in a game with this much change since the end of the regular season, who knows what will happen? It’s tough to go at this matchup with any sort of certainty with top players and coaches not with the team for the past month, so I’ll take the team starting with a 6.5-point edge.

Over/Under

The total is set at 60, with 24% of the handle and 78% of the bets on the over.

Is the public right? I’m following the majority of bettors on this one and siding with the over backers. So many players will be out on both sides, but some of the best players leaving for the NFL Draft come on the defensive side of the ball. Oregon will be without defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux, and defensive linemen Nik Bonitto and Perrion Winfrey will be missing for Oklahoma. With a lack of depth, that should lead to better offensive play.

Moneyline

Oklahoma is a -275 favorite, with 63% of the cash and 64% of the tickets on the Big 12 team.

Is the public right? There is no way I’d recommend laying -275 odds to any team with so many coaches and players leaving town prior to a bowl game. If you decide a moneyline wager must be made, take Oregon with plus value.

