Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Grizzlies on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will pay a visit to the Memphis Grizzlies (21-14) on Wednesday night with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET. The Lakers are coming off the back of a 132-123 win over the Rockets, putting an end to their five-game losing streak. Memphis won their second straight with a 114-113 win over the Suns, thanks to a Ja Morant game-winner with half a second left on the clock.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Grizzlies favored by 6.5 points, priced at -240 on the moneyline. The Lakers are +195 with the point total set to 227.

The Lakers will be missing several players to COVID-19 protocols, as Trevor Azira, Kent Bazemore, Rajon Rondo, and Austin Reaves are currently under protocols. Kendrick Nunn (knee), Anthony Davis (knee), and Wayne Ellington (illness) have all been ruled out as well.

Memphis will be without plenty of players also, with Dillon Brooks, Jarrett Culvert, John Konchar, Yves Pons, Ziaire Williams (ankle), and De’Anthony Melton all in the league’s COVID-19 protocols. They’ll also be without Sam Merrill (ankle) and Santi Aldama (calf).

Lakers vs. Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +6.5 (-115)

While the Grizzlies are favored by 6.5 points, that might be a little too high to bet on them covering the spread. LeBron James played in the center role for the Lakers on Tuesday, and their offense was visibly improved across the floor. James led the team with a triple-double, putting up 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. Russell Westbrook also snagged a triple-double with 24 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Grizzlies are just coming off a hard-fought last-minute win over the Suns as Ja Morant went for 33 and Desmond Bane added 32 points. Those players could blow up again, but given how good the Lakers looked in their last contest, I’d pick them to cover even if they don’t win outright.

Over/Under: Over 227 (-110)

Both teams are ranked in the top 10 offenses in the league, with Memphis averaging 111.1 points per game and LA averaging 110.6. If you narrow that down to their last three contests, the Lakers jump to 119 PPG and the Grizzlies move up to 115. Both teams have elite scorers, and the Lakers will be looking to get revenge for their last meeting when Memphis got the 108-95 win at home. Take the over on this one as it has all the makings of a high-scoring affair.

