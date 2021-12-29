Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Celtics on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Clippers (17-17) will take on the Boston Celtics (16-18) at TD Garden on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Clippers are coming off a 124-108 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, while the Celtics just lost their second straight game with a 108-103 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Celtics are favored by 5.5 points at home. They’re set at -220 on the moneyline with the Clippers at +180. The point total is 210.

The Clippers are missing eight players in total, but only three to COVID-19 protocols: Reggie Jackson, Jay Scrubb, and Moses Wright. They’ll also be without Nicolas Batum (ankle), Paul George (elbow), Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle), Kawhi Leonard (knee), and Jason Preston (foot).

The Celtics are in a similar spot, with star player Jayson Tatum entering COVID-19 protocols recently, joining Bruno Fernando, Justin Jackson, Enes Freedom, CJ Miles, Aaron Nesmith, and Dennis Schroder. Marcus Smart is listed as questionable with a hand laceration.

Clippers vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -5.5 (-115)

The Clippers are known for being resilient even when missing big stars on the floor. They’ve been without Kawhi Leonard since June, but they still managed to make it to last season’s Western Conference finals and currently sit in sixth place. Now, they’re without Paul George, Nicolas Batum, and Reggie Jackson which may just be too much firepower missing from the court. They’ve lost both games since George has been sidelined, dropping a home result against the Nets by 16 points.

The Celtics aren’t without their own issues especially playing without Jayson Tatum, but luckily they still have Jaylen Brown, who’s averaging 22.8 points per game this season and should be able to lead the Celtics to a victory at home. Take Boston to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 210 (-115)

While the Celtics can rely on Brown for a big performance, the Clippers don’t really have another elite scorer available to match him. In their two games without George, they’ve only scored a combined 208 points through both losses. Regardless of how many points Brown or any other Boston player scores, I think the final score will be relatively low in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.