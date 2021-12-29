Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers on Wednesday

The Utah Jazz will put their four-game winning streak on the line when they play Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

It is the second time that these two teams are playing each other, with Utah winning the first matchup 129-107 back in November. Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 30 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field and 3-of-8 shooting from three-point range. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -6.5

The Jazz prevailed on Monday night to extend their road win streak to seven games as they defeated San Antonio Spurs 110-104. Utah is defeating opponents by 15.7 points per game during their current road win streak. The Jazz also own a four-game winning streak, in which they are averaging 117.5 points per game.

Despite winning straight up, the Jazz have struggled to cover the spread lately. They are 0-6 against the spread in their last six games. However, the Jazz are 8-6 ATS when they are road favorites this season, which bodes well for tonight’s contest against the Trail Blazers, who have lost by double digits in back-to-back games.

Speaking of Portland, they are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games and 1-7 ATS in their last eight home games. In their last two losses, the Blazers allowed both the Mavericks and Pelicans to control the glass and shoot over 50% from the field. This season, the Jazz are shooting 47.7% from the field, which is tied for first in the NBA with the Suns. Take the Jazz to snap their streak against the spread and get the win.

Over/Under: Over 228.5

When these two teams played last month in Salt Lake City, the total points scored were 236. It’s a possibility that they could go over the total for tonight’s game based on how the Trail Blazers are playing defense (allowed 115 points per game in their last 10). The total has gone over in 13 of Utah’s last 19 games this season and Portland has a record of 16-17 when it comes to overs this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.