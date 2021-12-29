Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic and LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, Dec. 29

There are nine games scheduled for Wednesday’s NBA slate but we’ll see how many get played as the league continues to deal with COVID-19 issues. The association has shortened the isolation time for positive tests, and teams will see players return from the protocols quicker as a result. That will dramatically change the way fans and bettors react to the day’s action.

We’ll see tracking the injury report for Wednesday, December 29th and providing a bit of fantasy basketball analysis. Updates will be provided throughout the day.

NBA injury report, December 29th

Cade Cunningham (protocols) TBD

Isaiah Stewart (protocols) TBD

The Pistons are not playing for anything meaningful this season, so development and fit will be key metrics to evaluate this team. Cunningham and Stewart are two players the team sees as future pieces, so their continued absences will hurt.

Miles Bridges (protocols) TBD

PJ Washington (protocols) TBD

These Hornets players are still in protocols, which means guys like Kelly Oubre Jr., Jaden McDaniels and James Bouknight could be good value plays in fantasy and DFS formats.

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles), questionable

Brogdon has been dealing with this injury for a while and given his importance to the team, it’s a tough absence. Look for Caris LeVert and Chris Duarte to see additional ball-handling responsibilities if Brogdon is unable to play Wednesday.

Nicolas Batum (ankle) OUT

Batum has been a valuable rotation player for the Clippers, and his absence will have a big impact as Paul George remains out. Look for Terrace Mann, Luke Kennard and Marcus Morris to take on bigger roles as a result of Batum’s absence.

Marcus Smart (hand) questionable

Dennis Schroder (protocols) OUT

Smart has been up and down this season offensively, which has led to some inconsistent stretches for the Celtics as a whole. Josh Richardson is off the injury report for Wednesday’s game, and is a strong value play if Smart sits out. Payton Pritchard also carries value with Schroder being out.

John Collins (protocols) OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic (protocols) OUT

Kevin Huerter (protocols) TBD

Collins and Bogdanovic have been ruled out, as has Jalen Johnson. Huerter could potentially return but will likely be monitored for conditioning before taking the floor. Trae Young, Cam Reddish and Clint Capela get a boost with these absences with Young likely seeing additional shots if Huerter is unable to suit up.

Lonzo Ball (protocols) TBD

Ball remains in protocols, which gives Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White some additional value in fantasy and DFS formats.

LeBron James (abdominals), probable

Austin Reaves (protocols) TBD

Rajon Rondo (protocols) TBD

Kent Bazemore (protocols) TBD

We know James will play despite being listed on the injury report. Reaves, Rondo and Bazemore are up in the air with the protocols.

Dillon Brooks (protocols) TBD

With Brooks likely to remain in protocols, Desmond Bane remains a strong pick for fantasy and DFS players.

Kyle Lowry (protocols) TBD

PJ Tucker (leg), questionable

Lowry and Tucker are key rotation players for the Heat. Gabe Vincent is probably the best value play if both guys remain, with Caleb Martin and Tyler Herro also seeing additional volume.

Josh Giddey (protocols) TBD

Darius Bazley (protocols) TBD

Tre Mann (protocols) TBD

The Thunder are in a rebuilding season, so it’s tough for them to see three players they view as future pieces in protocols. Giddey has been the best of the group so far, but the Thunder do hold high hopes for Bazley and Mann.

Deandre Ayton (protocols) TBD

Jae Crowder (protocols) TBD

Head coach Monty Williams (protocols) TBD

Ayton is unlikely to clear protocols. Jalen Smith will see some additional minutes and becomes a good value play. Cam Johnson and JaVale McGee will also be strong adds.

Donovan Mitchell (back) OUT

Mitchell has already been ruled out for this game with a lower back strain. Jordan Clarkson is the biggest beneficiary, with Mike Conley also likely to see more touches. Joe Ingles could be the best value play in DFS formats.

Jusuf Nurkic (protocols) TBD

Robert Covington (protocols) TBD

Nurkic and Covington are key role players for the Trail Blazers, who desperately need to get healthy and start making a run back up the West standings. Larry Nance Jr., Tony Snell and Nassir Little are likely to be the best additions for DFS players in this game.

Luka Doncic (protocols) TBD

Doncic is the star for this team, and his continued absence is going to be tough to overcome for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is probably the top value add if Doncic is unable to clear protocols in time for Wednesday’s game.