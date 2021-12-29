Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic and LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, Dec. 29

There are nine games scheduled for Wednesday’s NBA slate but we’ll see how many get played as the league continues to deal with COVID-19 issues. The association has shortened the isolation time for positive tests, and teams will see players return from the protocols quicker as a result. That will dramatically change the way fans and bettors react to the day’s action.
We’ll see tracking the injury report for Wednesday, December 29th and providing a bit of fantasy basketball analysis. Updates will be provided throughout the day.
NBA injury report, December 29th
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham (protocols) TBD
Isaiah Stewart (protocols) TBD
The Pistons are not playing for anything meaningful this season, so development and fit will be key metrics to evaluate this team. Cunningham and Stewart are two players the team sees as future pieces, so their continued absences will hurt.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers
Miles Bridges (protocols) TBD
PJ Washington (protocols) TBD
These Hornets players are still in protocols, which means guys like Kelly Oubre Jr., Jaden McDaniels and James Bouknight could be good value plays in fantasy and DFS formats.
Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles), questionable
Brogdon has been dealing with this injury for a while and given his importance to the team, it’s a tough absence. Look for Caris LeVert and Chris Duarte to see additional ball-handling responsibilities if Brogdon is unable to play Wednesday.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics
Nicolas Batum (ankle) OUT
Batum has been a valuable rotation player for the Clippers, and his absence will have a big impact as Paul George remains out. Look for Terrace Mann, Luke Kennard and Marcus Morris to take on bigger roles as a result of Batum’s absence.
Marcus Smart (hand) questionable
Dennis Schroder (protocols) OUT
Smart has been up and down this season offensively, which has led to some inconsistent stretches for the Celtics as a whole. Josh Richardson is off the injury report for Wednesday’s game, and is a strong value play if Smart sits out. Payton Pritchard also carries value with Schroder being out.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls
John Collins (protocols) OUT
Bogdan Bogdanovic (protocols) OUT
Kevin Huerter (protocols) TBD
Collins and Bogdanovic have been ruled out, as has Jalen Johnson. Huerter could potentially return but will likely be monitored for conditioning before taking the floor. Trae Young, Cam Reddish and Clint Capela get a boost with these absences with Young likely seeing additional shots if Huerter is unable to suit up.
Lonzo Ball (protocols) TBD
Ball remains in protocols, which gives Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White some additional value in fantasy and DFS formats.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
LeBron James (abdominals), probable
Austin Reaves (protocols) TBD
Rajon Rondo (protocols) TBD
Kent Bazemore (protocols) TBD
We know James will play despite being listed on the injury report. Reaves, Rondo and Bazemore are up in the air with the protocols.
Dillon Brooks (protocols) TBD
With Brooks likely to remain in protocols, Desmond Bane remains a strong pick for fantasy and DFS players.
Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs
Kyle Lowry (protocols) TBD
PJ Tucker (leg), questionable
Lowry and Tucker are key rotation players for the Heat. Gabe Vincent is probably the best value play if both guys remain, with Caleb Martin and Tyler Herro also seeing additional volume.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns
Josh Giddey (protocols) TBD
Darius Bazley (protocols) TBD
Tre Mann (protocols) TBD
The Thunder are in a rebuilding season, so it’s tough for them to see three players they view as future pieces in protocols. Giddey has been the best of the group so far, but the Thunder do hold high hopes for Bazley and Mann.
Deandre Ayton (protocols) TBD
Jae Crowder (protocols) TBD
Head coach Monty Williams (protocols) TBD
Ayton is unlikely to clear protocols. Jalen Smith will see some additional minutes and becomes a good value play. Cam Johnson and JaVale McGee will also be strong adds.
Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Donovan Mitchell (back) OUT
Mitchell has already been ruled out for this game with a lower back strain. Jordan Clarkson is the biggest beneficiary, with Mike Conley also likely to see more touches. Joe Ingles could be the best value play in DFS formats.
Jusuf Nurkic (protocols) TBD
Robert Covington (protocols) TBD
Nurkic and Covington are key role players for the Trail Blazers, who desperately need to get healthy and start making a run back up the West standings. Larry Nance Jr., Tony Snell and Nassir Little are likely to be the best additions for DFS players in this game.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings
Luka Doncic (protocols) TBD
Doncic is the star for this team, and his continued absence is going to be tough to overcome for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is probably the top value add if Doncic is unable to clear protocols in time for Wednesday’s game.