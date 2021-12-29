Kicker rankings for Week 17 fantasy football

The kicker position is usually a fairly plug-and-play in fantasy football. You draft a kicker in the last couple rounds unless you want to invest in a Justin Tucker type of kicker. You generally will run out your kicker until his bye, waive him, and slot in a new guy to finish out the year. But there can be some value to considering a new option each week.

Week 17 is upon us and we’ve reached the weekend that will be the championship game for most fantasy football leagues. We’re sorry if you’re stuck with a Week 18 title game, but regardless, Week 17 is a huge one.

Like last year, COVID-19 is impacting fantasy football roster decisions. The kicker position has some big names on the reserve/COVID-19 list and these players are questionable for Week 17. The group includes Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin, Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, and Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins.

The league has made changes to its COVID-19 protocols based on recent CDC changes, which could make it easier for players to return from positive tests. This could mean the above kickers return this weekend, but it’s uncertain for now.

Streaming option

Michael Badgley faces a Raiders defense that has been inconsistent at best and gives up the seventh most points to opposing kickers. He is currently rostered in 5.9% of ESPN leagues.

Week 17 kicker rankings