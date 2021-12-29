 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kicker rankings for Week 17 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best kickers going in Week 17 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By David Fucillo
Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks a 56-yard field goal during the first quarter with Tommy Townsend #5 of the Kansas City Chiefs holding against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 5, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

The kicker position is usually a fairly plug-and-play in fantasy football. You draft a kicker in the last couple rounds unless you want to invest in a Justin Tucker type of kicker. You generally will run out your kicker until his bye, waive him, and slot in a new guy to finish out the year. But there can be some value to considering a new option each week.

Week 17 is upon us and we’ve reached the weekend that will be the championship game for most fantasy football leagues. We’re sorry if you’re stuck with a Week 18 title game, but regardless, Week 17 is a huge one.

Like last year, COVID-19 is impacting fantasy football roster decisions. The kicker position has some big names on the reserve/COVID-19 list and these players are questionable for Week 17. The group includes Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin, Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, and Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins.

The league has made changes to its COVID-19 protocols based on recent CDC changes, which could make it easier for players to return from positive tests. This could mean the above kickers return this weekend, but it’s uncertain for now.

Streaming option

Michael Badgley faces a Raiders defense that has been inconsistent at best and gives up the seventh most points to opposing kickers. He is currently rostered in 5.9% of ESPN leagues.

Week 17 kicker rankings

  1. Nick Folk, Patriots vs. Jaguars
  2. Matt Gay, Rams @ Ravens
  3. Mason Crosby, Packers vs. Vikings
  4. Greg Zuerlein, Cowboys vs. Cardinals
  5. Chris Boswell, Steelers vs. Browns
  6. Justin Tucker, Ravens vs. Rams
  7. Harrison Butker, Chiefs @ Bengals (COVID-19)
  8. Greg Joseph, Vikings @ Packers
  9. Michael Badgley, Colts vs. Raiders
  10. Matt Prater, Cardinals @ Cowboys
  11. Dustin Hopkins, Chargers vs. Broncos (COVID-19)
  12. Jake Elliott, Eagles @ Washington
  13. Tyler Bass, Bills vs. Falcons
  14. Robbie Gould, 49ers vs. Texans
  15. Evan McPherson, Bengals vs. Chiefs
  16. Ryan Succup, Buccaneers @ Jets
  17. Graham Gano, Giants @ Bears
  18. Randy Bullock, Titans vs. Dolphins
  19. Joey Slye, Washington vs. Eagles
  20. Brett Maher, Saints vs. Panthers
  21. Daniel Carlson, Raiders @ Colts
  22. Brandon McManus, Broncos @ Chargers
  23. Younghoe Koo, Falcons @ Bills
  24. Jason Sanders, Dolphins @ Titans

