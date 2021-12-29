Which Buccaneers players are on the COVID-19 list?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have clinched the NFC South title and are in the thick of the competition for the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage in the NFC. However, things have taken a turn heading into Week 17. The team announced that head coach Bruce Arians has tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and will quarantine.

The team has been able to avoid too many COVID-19 issues, but their reserve/COVID-19 list is growing heading into Week 17. The league’s revised protocols will allow for all three Week 17 additions to come off in time for Sunday’s game against the Jets. We’ll update this list as names come off and new names go on.

Buccaneers COVID-19 list

HC Bruce Arians

WR Jaelon Darden (Placed Thu, Dec 23)

WR Mike Evans (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (Placed Thu, Dec 23)

CB Jamel Dean (Placed Tue, Dec 28)

CB Sean Murphy-Buntong (Placed Tue, Dec 28)

NFL COVID-19 protocols

The NFL changed its policy on Tuesday, December 28 following the CDC’s adjustment. If unvaccinated, a player must miss a minimum of five days if a close contact or a positive test. If they have not shown symptoms for at least 24 hours at the end of that five days, they are eligible to be activated.

A vaccinated player does not need to quarantine if a close contact, but does if they test positive. A vaccinated player can test out sooner than the five days if he is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours by one of the following options: