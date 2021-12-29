Which Bengals players are on the COVID-19 list?

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Ravens in Week 16 to take a one-game lead and secure the head-to-head tiebreaker over second-place Baltimore. The Bengals can clinch the AFC North with a win over the Chiefs in Week 17 or the Browns in Week 18,

While the Ravens and Browns have dealt with extensive COVID-19 issues over the past month, the Bengals have generally avoided anything significant thus far. They haven’t had a major outbreak, and now they head into the final two weeks with revised league protocols making it easier for positive players to return. Here’s a look at their COVID-19 list, which he’ll update as names come off and new names go on over the final two weeks of the regular season.

Bengals COVID-19 list

QB Brandon Allen (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

WR Auden Tate (Placed Tue, Dec 28)

DT D.J. Reader (Placed Sat, Dec 25)

DE Wyatt Ray (Placed Sat, Dec 25)

LB Germaine Pratt (Placed Wed, Dec 29)

CB Darius Phillips (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

NFL COVID-19 protocols

The NFL changed its policy on Tuesday, December 28 following the CDC’s adjustment. If unvaccinated, a player must miss a minimum of five days if a close contact or a positive test. If they have not shown symptoms for at least 24 hours at the end of that five days, they are eligible to be activated.

A vaccinated player does not need to quarantine if a close contact, but does if they test positive. A vaccinated player can test out sooner than the five days if he is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours by one of the following options: