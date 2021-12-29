Which Chargers players are on the COVID-19 list?

The Los Angeles Chargers have stumbled in recent weeks, losing two straight including a shocker to the Texans. LA has dropped to ninth place and now needs considerable help if they are going to earn a spot in the playoffs.

It does not get any easier with the COVID-19 issues they face. They’ve started getting players back and will get more with the NFL’s recent policy change, but it might be too little too late. The team has a large contingent on its reserve/COVID-19 list heading into Week 17 practices, but this list should diminish considerably under the new policy. We’ll update as names come off and go on.

Chargers COVID-19 list

WR Jalen Guyton (Placed Wed, Dec 22)

WR Mike Williams (Placed Sat, Dec 25)

OT Trey Pipkins III (Placed Tue, Dec 28)

C Corey Linsley (Placed Mon, Dec 20)

OLB Joey Bosa (Placed Mon, Dec 20)

CB Michael Davis (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

CB Kemon Hall (Placed Mon, Dec 20)

CB Chris Harris, Jr. (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

CB Davontae Harris (Placed Tue, Dec 28)

S Nasir Adderley (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

S Alohi Gilman (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

DB Trey Marshall (Placed Mon, Dec 20)

K Dustin Hopkins (Placed Tue, Dec 28)

LS Matt Overton (Placed Tue, Dec 28)

NFL COVID-19 protocols

The NFL changed its policy on Tuesday, December 28 following the CDC’s adjustment. If unvaccinated, a player must miss a minimum of five days if a close contact or a positive test. If they have not shown symptoms for at least 24 hours at the end of that five days, they are eligible to be activated.

A vaccinated player does not need to quarantine if a close contact, but does if they test positive. A vaccinated player can test out sooner than the five days if he is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours by one of the following options: