Which Bills players are on the COVID-19 list?

The NFL and NFLPA changed the COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday, December 28 after the CDC made changes to its own recommended protocols. The new rules allow for any player who tests positive to be activated from reserve/COVID-19 list within five days of the positive test. This applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

On Wednesday, the Bills were one of the first teams to benefit from the new rule. Wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis both tested positive last week and are unvaccinated. The Bills activated both players and they will be available this weekend against the Falcons when the Bills look to move a step closer to securing the AFC East title.

TEAM COVID-19 list

OG Cody Ford (Placed Fri, Dec 24)

CB Cam Lewis (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

NFL COVID-19 protocols

The NFL changed its policy on Tuesday, December 28 following the CDC’s adjustment. If unvaccinated, a player must miss a minimum of five days if a close contact or a positive test. If they have not shown symptoms for at least 24 hours at the end of that five days, they are eligible to be activated.

A vaccinated player does not need to quarantine if a close contact, but does if they test positive. A vaccinated player can test out sooner than the five days if he is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours by one of the following options: