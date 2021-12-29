Campbell: D’Andre Swift “should be good to go” for Week 17

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said on Wednesday that second-year running back D’Andre Swift should be good to go in Seattle, per Kyle Meinke. Campbell adds that Swift has room to improve and there’s value in playing him the final two weeks of regular season.

Fantasy football implications

Swift has not played since Thanksgiving Day against the Chicago Bears, where he suffered a shoulder injury. Before getting injured late last month, the young running back was coming off of a back-to-back 100-yard performances against the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Swift getting back in the fold, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the carries will be split between Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds. Last week against the Falcons, Williams had 19 carries for 77 yards, while Reynolds had 11 carries for 29 yards and three receptions for 22 yards. It would not be a surprise to see all three backs play in Sunday’s game.