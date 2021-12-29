Pinstripe Bowl weather forecast for December 29, what it means for betting the game

The Maryland Terrapins and Virginia Tech Hokies will face off in the Pinstripe Bowl December 29 in New York City. The game will be played at Yankees Stadium in The Bronx, and returns after last season’s event was canceled due to COVID-19. Here’s a look at the forecast for the game and how it will impact bettors.

Weather for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech in Pinstripe Bowl

Forecast

Cloudy, 42 degrees, 15% chance of rain, 7mph wind, 87% humidity

Betting implications

Both teams are used to cold weather, so the temperature won’t be much of a problem. Maryland is the 4-point favorite in this game, likely due to having the superior quarterback. If there is some precipitation, the Terrapins might revert to running the ball more. That would favor the Hokies, as Maryland’s rushing offense ranks 93rd in the country per cfbstats.com. The Terps rank 13th in passing offense, so look for Maryland to stick with the air game as long as things stay dry.