Saquon Barkley doesn’t practice Wednesday with ankle injury for Week 17

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, per Zack Rosenblatt. Barkley played in last week’s game against the Eagles without any issues.

Fantasy football implications

Barkley did not suffer any known injury in last week’s loss to Philadelphia, so this could be a maintenance day for him. The star running back had 15 carries for 32 yards and a reception for -4 yards. It’s been a tough year for the Giants and Barkley, who missed sometime earlier this season with an ankle injury that he suffered back in Week 5.

The last two seasons Barkley has dealt with significant injuries that has taken away from his explosive/playmaking abilities that we saw when he first came into the NFL. If Barkley does not practice on Thursday, then there should be some cause for concern about him playing on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.