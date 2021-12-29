Kadarius Toney not at practice Wednesday in Week 17

The New York Giants have dealt with a slew of injuries throughout the season and Week 17 is no different with another long injury report. Among the many on that report is rookie receiver Kadarius Toney, who is not practicing Wednesday due to a shoulder issue.

The #Giants injury report is a doozy. Part one:



DNP:

Saquon Barkley (Ankle)

Gary Brightwell (Neck)

Graham Gano (Illness)

Austin Johnson (Foot)

Collin Johnson (Hamstring)

DL Raymond Johnson (Illness)

Billy Price (Personal)

Kyle Rudolph (Ankle

Kadarius Toney (Shoulder) — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 29, 2021

Fantasy football implications

This is a new injury for Toney, who has dealt with a variety of issues in his rookie season. The Giants could not have envisioned how this year would play out for them on the injury front, so the goal now is to get to the end of the season without major setbacks. Toney had four catches for 28 yards against the Eagles in Week 16, but is in danger of missing the Week 17 contest against the Bears if he cannot overcome the shoulder problem. The Giants are such a mess offensively that it’s hard to trust a receiver from this team in any fantasy format, so there may not be many fantasy implications to Toney’s injury at the moment.